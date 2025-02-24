Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been inaugurated as the governor of Ondo State, officially commencing his first full four-year term after stepping into office following the passing of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in 2023.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday at the Ondo State capital, Akure.

The event is attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, party leaders, and supporters in the state.

Aiyedatiwa took the oath of office at approximately 12:59 p.m., moments after his deputy, Olayide Adelami, was also sworn in.

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice A. O. Odusola administered the oath, officially sealing Aiyedatiwa’s mandate as the state’s executive leader.

Commitment to Governance

In his inaugural address, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the people of Ondo State for their trust and reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling campaign promises. He emphasized key priorities such as infrastructural development, economic growth, job creation, and security enhancement across the state.

Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reaffirms the party’s stronghold in the state. His administration is expected to continue implementing APC’s policies while addressing pressing socio-economic challenges.

Party leaders, including the national chairman of APC and several governors, attended the event, pledging their support for Aiyedatiwa’s administration.

Despite his electoral success, Aiyedatiwa faces several governance challenges, including addressing infrastructural deficits, revitalizing the state’s economy, and ensuring political stability. He also inherits ongoing concerns over workers’ welfare and insecurity, which have been critical issues in Ondo State’s recent political landscape.

More insights

Aiyedatiwa assumed office as the Governor of Ondo State on December 27, 2023, following the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

On January 24, 2024, he dissolved the State Executive Council as part of efforts to reposition his administration.

Before the dissolution, the cabinet had been polarised following the feud between Mr Aiyedatiwa and Mr Akeredolu before the latter died in office.

Aiyedatiwa subsequently emerged victorious in the November 16, 2024, governorship election, defeating his main opponent from the PDP, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

He was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, having achieved an unprecedented victory in all 18 local government areas of the state.

Aiyedatiwa won with over 366,000 votes, defeating his main rival and former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party who came second with 117,000 votes.

Aiyedatiwa is Ondo State’s 5th democratically elected governor since 1976.