Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, has launched the Ilera Eko Standard Jaara Health Insurance scheme, offering annual plans ranging from N15,000 to N80,000.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State government on its website after the launch ceremony on Tuesday.

The event also saw the commissioning of five Ilera Eko Virtual Booths, placed to serve the informal sector, including market traders, artisans, and grassroots stakeholders.

The health insurance scheme

The Ilera Eko Standard Jaara Health Insurance scheme is a comprehensive package incorporating Telemedicine, annual medical screenings, and specialized treatments in Cardiology, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT), and Orthopedics, among others.

According to the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), this initiative highlights the ongoing efforts to improve healthcare accessibility.

“We are committed to continuing to introduce policies and reforms that ensure our residents have access to quality healthcare services.

“I urge everyone, especially those in the informal sector, to enrol in the ILERA EKO scheme to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu detailed the structure for the Ilera Eko Standard Jaara Health Insurance Plan: N15,000 per individual annually, N55,000 for a family of four, and N80,000 for a family of six, with additional dependents below 23 years old paying N10,000 each per year.

“To enjoy the Standard Jaara Health Insurance Plan, an individual will pay a premium of N15,000 per annum. Payment of premium on our family plan has been stratified in line with the feedback received from our Enrollees.

While a family of four consisting of the father, mother and two children below 23 years, will pay N55,000 per annum, a family of six, consisting of the father, mother and four children also below 23 years, will pay N80,000 per annum.

“Additional dependents below 23 years old will pay N10,000 per annum.”

The Governor highlighted the role of the informal sector, which comprises 70% of Lagos State’s population, urging them to take advantage of the new health initiatives.

He emphasized that his administration’s efforts, as outlined in the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda, include enrolling all public servants in the ILERA EKO scheme with the government covering 75% of their premiums.

From August 2024, all Lagos State pensioners will receive free one-year ILERA EKO coverage.

“The focus of our administration, as outlined in the T.H.E.M.E.S + Development Agenda, includes improving health outcomes.”

“To this end, we have enrolled all public servants in the ILERA EKO scheme, with the government covering 75 per cent of their premiums.”

“Starting in August 2024, all Lagos State pensioners will receive free one-year ILERA EKO coverage which will ensure their access to healthcare in retirement. We are doing all these to enhance our UHC goal.”

What you should know

Sanwo-Olu also introduced five new ILERA EKO Virtual Booths in Yaba, Ketu Bus Stop, Adamo Market, Sabo Market, and Ayetoro Market in Epe.

According to the governor, these booths aim to bring healthcare services closer to the people, particularly market men and women, by providing first-line health services without the need for lengthy hospital visits.

“We have heavily subsidized the health insurance premium to ensure everyone can access healthcare. The Virtual Booths are designed to expand the reach of LASHMA’s health insurance scheme across the state,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

He also encouraged the formal sector to ensure their employees are registered under the scheme to reduce corporate medical expenses.

In his remarks, the Chairman of LASHMA’s Governing Council, Mr. Adebayo Adedewe, announced that 300 Virtual Booths are planned to cater to grassroots needs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that he signed an Executive Order to reinforce the new health initiatives, urging residents to embrace the Lagos State Health Scheme.

He warned that while the administration prefers enlightenment over enforcement, violators of the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) Law and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act would face consequences.