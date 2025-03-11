The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Tuesday affirmed Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the governor of Ondo State.

Justice Lawal Garba delivered the lead judgement of the apex court while dismissing the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi.

Nairametrics previously reported that Aiyedatiwa was inaugurated two weeks ago as the governor of Ondo State, officially commencing his first full four-year term after stepping into office following the passing of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in 2023.

He subsequently emerged victorious in the November 16, 2024, governorship election, defeating his main opponent from the PDP, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

He was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, having achieved an unprecedented victory in all 18 local government areas of the state.

Aiyedatiwa won with over 366,000 votes, defeating his main rival and former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party who came second with 117,000 votes.

But the governor faced legal battles from Agboola from the Federal High Court up to the Supreme Court.

Legal Dispute

At the appeal court, Agboola promoted the allegations of forgery, perjury and impersonation against Aiyedatiwa, urging the appeal court to declare Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy, a nullity.

But the appeal court dismissed the appeal, agreeing with the Federal High Court that Agboola’s case was not properly commenced and constituted in line with relevant laws.

What Supreme Court said

Passing the apex court verdict on Tuesday, Garba held that the court cannot delve into the “internal affair of the defendant’s party”, regarding Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy.

The apex court declared that the appellants lacked the locus standi( legal right) to challenge the emergence of another political party’s flagbearer.

Furthermore, the apex court held that the matter was filed out of the constitutional time required, in contravention of the 14-day limit prescribed by law.

Subsequently, the apex court dismissed the appeal and awarded N2 million cost against Agboola Ajayi

More insights

Aiyedatiwa took the oath of office at approximately 12:59 p.m., moments after his deputy, Olayide Adelami, was also sworn in, two weeks back.

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice A. O. Odusola administered the oath, officially sealing Aiyedatiwa’s mandate as the state’s executive leader.

In his inaugural address, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the people of Ondo State for their trust and reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling campaign promises.

He emphasized key priorities such as infrastructural development, economic growth, job creation, and security enhancement across the state.

Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reaffirms the party’s stronghold in the state.

On January 24, 2024, he dissolved the State Executive Council as part of efforts to reposition his administration.

Before the dissolution, the cabinet had been polarised following the feud between Mr Aiyedatiwa and Mr Akeredolu before the latter died in office.

Aiyedatiwa is Ondo State’s 5th democratically elected governor since 1976.