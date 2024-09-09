Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly taken control of the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), demanding access to the organization’s directors.

The information was contained in a tweet from SERAP’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, stating that DSS officers were present at their office and requesting access to the organization’s directors.

SERAP has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately intervene and direct the DSS to halt what it described as an unwarranted attack on its rights and those of Nigerians.

The specifics of the DSS’s actions or the reasons behind the occupation remain unclear.

“Officers from Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians,” the tweet read.

Details later.