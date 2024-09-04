The Global Partnership for Education (GPE II) is set to enhance 45 additional public schools in Adamawa as part of its ongoing efforts to advance educational standards in the state.

According to the News Agent of Nigeria (NAN), GPE’s Project Coordinator, Dr. Michael Medugu, revealed the new plans during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Yola on Tuesday.

This follows the successful completion of upgrades to 50 schools in 2023, as the schools selected are based on criteria given by the World Bank.

What To Know

Medugu enlightened that in an environment with more than 70 learners per teacher, extra classrooms are needed to accommodate them, along with facilities such as toilets, water, and furniture.

He noted that the 45 schools selected for this phase are located in hard-to-reach and underserved areas across Adamawa.

“This schools were selected based in the criteria given to us by the World Bank, we have done 50 schools in year one and we are now going in to 45 more year one and we are now going in to 45 more schools for year two construction and renovations.”

Community Involvement Key

Medugu asserted the importance of community engagement in the success of these projects. Calling key stakeholders to join in support. Stating that;

“The involvement of all local stakeholders, including traditional rulers, education secretaries, faith-based organizations, Parents Teacher Associations, Civil Society Organizations, and School-Based Management Committees, is crucial. This is a community effort and not just the responsibility of a few individuals,” he stressed.

World Bank’s Support and Local Impact

The Focal Person for GPE, Mr. Abubakar Goni, who was also in attendance, expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s support, which has been pivotal in facilitating these educational projects.

“The projects are timely, aligning with the state government’s priority on education. We urge all stakeholders to fulfill their roles effectively and ensure community ownership to achieve the project’s objectives,” Goni added.

The initiative is expected to address critical needs such as overcrowded classrooms and inadequate facilities, contributing significantly to the improvement of education in Adamawa.

With strong community involvement and support from the World Bank, the project is set to enhance both educational standards and provide better learning environments in underserved areas.

The collaboration of local stakeholders and the sector’s ongoing efforts is said to be essential for achieving the initiative’s goals and advancing education in the region.