The Adamawa State government has revealed that it has spent N495 million on critical healthcare projects aimed at bolstering quality healthcare services within the state.

According to Dr. Felix Tangwani, the Commissioner for Health, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Yola on Thursday, various initiatives have been funded to uplift the healthcare sector.

The allocation of funds

Tangwani outlined the allocation of funds, stating that N170 million has been directed to the Adamawa Health Insurance Agency, with an additional N187 million earmarked for the procurement of essential drugs.

Further detailing the allocations, Tangwani indicated that N45 million was dedicated to the enhancement of the Obstetric and Gynecology Centre at the Specialist Hospital in Yola, a project which has been successfully completed.

Highlighting the broader impact, the commissioner emphasized that the administration of Governor Amadu Fintiri has allocated N93 million towards the procurement of equipment for healthcare facilities across the state, including Demsa.

These investments, Tangwani asserted, are indicative of the strides made by the administration within the health sector over the past year.

“Lamurde Cottage Hospital is also poised for inauguration at a later date, complementing the completed Obstetrics and Gynecology Centre at the Specialist Hospital in Yola, which is specifically designed to cater to the needs of women and children,” he added.

He further highlighted the administration’s commitment to capacity building, noting ongoing training programs for healthcare workers aimed at ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to the populace.

In addition to infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives, Tangwani highlighted efforts to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, mentioning the administration’s subsidy on dialysis treatment costs, thereby reducing the necessity for individuals to seek treatment in distant locations such as Gombe.

“We also paid counterpart fund to all our development partners and completed laboratory at Pediatric unit of Numan General Hospital and Outpatient Department (OPD), Mubi General Hospital.” “Health workers are being trained to ensure they provide quality services to the people in the state. The administration also subsidised the high cost of dialysis treatment to ease suffering of people going to Gombe and other places for treatment,” he said.

Addressing public health challenges, Tangwani stated that the government has deployed 10 medical officers and eight pharmacists to tackle outbreaks of diseases such as Lassa fever, measles, and cholera across the state.

Adamawa State, like many regions in Nigeria, has been grappling with significant healthcare challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to essential drugs, and a shortage of medical personnel.