The Adamawa State government has confirmed a cholera outbreak that has resulted in 12 deaths and the hospitalization of over 308 individuals.

The outbreak was officially confirmed after the state’s health authorities sent 50 samples of suspected cases to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja.

Out of these samples, 30 tested positive for cholera, six were negative, and two results are still pending.

Chief Felix Tangwami, the state’s Commissioner for Health stated “With these results therefore, I want to confirm to the public that there is an outbreak of cholera in Adamawa. People should be cautious of their movements, interactions, personal hygiene, and the source of water they drink.”

Twelve deaths have been recorded so far, with six occurring in health facilities and six at home. Chief Tangwami emphasized that the disease, primarily transmitted through contaminated water, poses a serious public health threat.

As the outbreak escalates, the Adamawa government has mobilized health workers to contain the spread of the disease. A total of 308 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak, with 244 already treated and discharged.

Authorities are advising residents to maintain strict hygiene, avoid unsafe water sources, and cooperate with healthcare workers as efforts to curb the spread of the disease continue.

What you should know

World Health Organization (WHO) reported an alarming global rise in cholera cases. As of this year, approximately 195,000 cholera cases and over 1,900 deaths have been recorded across 24 countries. The hardest-hit regions include the Eastern Mediterranean, Africa, South America, Southeast Asia, and parts of Europe, while the Western Region has not reported any cases.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported the country has recorded 882 suspected cases and 16 deaths, with a case-fatality ratio of 1.9% as of June 2024.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stepped in to support Borno State amid ongoing health crises following the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri. As part of its efforts, WHO provided cholera and malnutrition treatment kits to help the government manage the health challenges posed by the disaster.

The cholera kits are designed to treat up to 600 cholera patients and will play a crucial role in preventing further outbreaks, particularly as waterborne diseases often surge following floods. WHO has also supplied Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) kits, which are intended to support frontline health workers in treating malnourished children.

Each SAM kit can treat 1,607 severely malnourished children, making it possible to reach up to 225,000 children in the region.