The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent remarks on the high cost of living, citing cost-cutting measures the federal government should urgently adopt.

HURIWA debunked the President’s comments, pointing out that the same government that preaches sacrifice and austerity continues to spend billions on feeding and entertainment while allegedly enabling unconstitutional expenditures for the First Lady’s extravagant foreign trips.

Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator of HURIWA, disclosed his views in a statement made available to Nairametrics on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Tinubu’s Position on Nation-Building

President Bola Tinubu had called on Nigerians to remain patient despite the high cost of living, stating that the country can no longer expect “a free bowl” without addressing its economic challenges.

The President made this remark during a visit from former Nigerian lawmakers at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

Tinubu acknowledged the hunger in the country but emphasized that there is no “free beer parlour,” using the metaphor to highlight that real development requires time and effort.

He further stressed the need for the government to stay focused on nation-building and restructuring the country’s financial system.

“Look at us. Agriculture is the main thing. People say we are hungry.

“Yes, I understand that. But we cannot just take a free bowl. We must work hard. We’ve sustained twenty-five years of democracy this year; we don’t want to keep the people hungry and angry. But we say, be patient.

“There is no free beer parlour anymore. We will retool and rebuild our nation through your cooperation,” Tinubu said.

The President also lamented that the country missed past opportunities to develop its infrastructure, education, and other social amenities.

HURIWA Reacts

Reacting, HURIWA urged the government to begin cost-cutting measures from the top and channel the funds for the benefit of Nigerians.

They advised the government to start with “the cessation of free meals, housing, and entertainment for the President, Vice President, and their families.”

The association called on the National Assembly to expunge provisions for meals and other perks from future budgets, insisting that the President and Vice President should use their salaries and personal incomes to cover their household expenses.

“Real economic reforms must begin with leadership setting an example. The President cannot live in a free house, eat free food, and tell Nigerians that there is no free beer parlour,” the group argued.

“This double standard must end. If the government is serious about cutting costs and addressing the economic crisis, it must start by slashing the extravagant budgets for the President’s household and unnecessary foreign trips.”

HURIWA also stressed the need to end “meaningless and aimless” foreign travels by members of the presidency, which, according to the group, are wasteful and bear no significant benefit to the Nigerian populace.

The association emphasized that the funds spent on these trips could be better used to address urgent national issues such as education, healthcare, and food security.

What You Should Know

Food inflation has become an increasingly worrisome issue in the country as many Nigerians battle the rising prices of food items in the marketplace.

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s food inflation stands at a staggering 37.52%.

Meanwhile, while the government has declared a state of emergency on food security in the country, the prices of food items continue on an upward trajectory.

In addition, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) projects that around 26.5 million Nigerians will be at risk of hunger in 2024.