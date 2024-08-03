The Adamawa State Government is ramping up surveillance and launching a major vaccination campaign to combat Hemorrhagic Septicaemia, a disease that has reportedly killed over 1,000 cows in neighboring Taraba State.

This initiative aims to prevent the spread of the disease into Adamawa.

Dr. Suleiman Aminu, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Livestock and Aquaculture, revealed these plans during a press briefing in Yola on Saturday.

The outbreak, primarily affecting cattle, buffaloes, goats, and pigs, has been confirmed in the Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba, which shares a border with Adamawa.

Aminu stated, “Given the confirmed cases in Gembu, Taraba, and their spread to other local government areas, we have instructed all Divisional Veterinary Officers (DVOs) to enhance their efforts and perform detailed examinations to avert the disease’s encroachment into Adamawa.”

About Hemorrhagic Septicaemia

Hemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) is a severe bacterial infection primarily affecting animals and is not considered communicable to humans. It majorly affects cattle, goats, and pigs.

The bacterial infection is caused by the bacterium Pasteurella multocida and has a rapid progression and high mortality rate. It is primarily transmitted through direct contact with infected animals or contamin

Symptoms of the disease

High fever: Animals may exhibit a sudden rise in body temperature.

Swelling: Particularly noticeable around the neck and throat area.

Depression: Affected animals often show signs of lethargy and weakness.

Difficulty breathing: Due to swelling and inflammation in the throat area.

Rapid death: The disease can lead to death within 24 hours if not treated promptly.

How it is transmitted

The most effective measure against HS is vaccination. Regular immunization helps build immunity in livestock and prevents outbreaks.

According to the State Government samples are currently under testing at the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Laboratory in Vom, Plateau, Taraba officials have confirmed that a mass vaccination campaign will soon be initiated statewide.

The ministry has also sought approval from the state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri to procure necessary vaccines. He however urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspected cases to local veterinary services or officials.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu in early July announced the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock Development to address the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen in Nigeria.

The Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms, chaired by Prof. Attahiru Jega, aims to propose solutions for peaceful coexistence and economic well-being.

The committee established will collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. The conflict, especially severe in the Middle Belt, is driven by competition over land and resources, causing significant casualties and economic losses. Previous initiatives, like President Buhari’s RUGA, faced backlash despite their potential benefits.