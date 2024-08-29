The Federal Government has expressed deep disappointment with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for proceeding with their seven-day warning strike despite ongoing negotiations. As a result, the government has invoked the “No Work, No Pay” policy.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of health highlighted that substantial progress had been made in addressing the issues raised by NARD. Despite this, the association proceeded with the strike, raising fears of potential disruptions to healthcare services nationwide.

“It is deeply regrettable that NARD has chosen to strike at this time, especially when the Federal Government has shown considerable goodwill in addressing their demands. We believe that continued dialogue remains the best path forward.”

The Ministry revealed that several concerns related to the welfare and working conditions of resident doctors have already been addressed.

The Ministry noted that this policy is a legal measure under existing labor laws and is necessary to prevent undue disruption to essential healthcare services.

Backstory

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) initiated a nationwide seven-day warning strike in response to the ongoing captivity of one of their own, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola.

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to secure the release of Dr. Ganiyat Popoola, a Kaduna-based doctor who has been in captivity for nearly nine months.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, confirmed that Dr. Popoola is alive and that security agencies are actively negotiating for her safe return, in close coordination with the National Security Adviser and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police.

He appealed to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend their ongoing strike, urging them to focus on the hope for Dr. Popoola’s safe return stating that the situation is further complicated by the kidnappers’ shifting demands, but authorities are working tirelessly to bring her home safely.

Ongoing s ecurity e fforts

The Ministry also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of healthcare workers, referencing the ongoing efforts to secure the release of Dr. Ganiyat Popoola, who was abducted several months ago.

According to the Ministry, “High-level discussions and coordinated efforts with security agencies are ongoing, and we remain hopeful for a positive outcome.”

The Ministry urged the resident doctors to return to the negotiation table to collaboratively resolve the ongoing issues. “We are open to constructive dialogue and are committed to working together with all stakeholders to find sustainable solutions,” the Ministry added.