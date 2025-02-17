The Association of Resident Doctors of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has issued an ultimatum, warning that its members will embark on an indefinite strike if electricity supply to their residential quarters is not restored.

This was disclosed in a communiqué from an emergency meeting held on February 14, 2025, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

Despite the recent reconnection of UCH to the power grid by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on February 12, after more than 100 days of power outage, the residential areas of the hospital remain without electricity according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to the communiqué signed by the UCH’s President, Dr Gboyega Ajibola, and General Secretary, Dr Uthman Adedeji, emphasized that doctor’s residential quarters were not reconnected despite having prepaid meters with units amounting to hundreds of thousands of naira.

The doctors stated that after exhausting all available options to engage with the UCH management and address the issue, an emergency congress was convened.

The congress demanded that all residential areas within the hospital, including East Gate Road and Circular Road surrounding the College of Medicine, should have their power restored not later than 4 pm on Monday.

“Failure to restore the areas requested will result in the congress of the chapter initiating a total and indefinite strike.”

More insights

The resident doctors have also demanded to be included in all discussions, meetings, or summons by higher authorities concerning power supply at the University College Hospital (UCH).

The communiqué reads in part “The leadership of ARD must be included in all delegations for critical discussions, meetings or summons by higher authorities concerning power supply in UCH.”

The congress directed that a strongly worded letter detailing the true state of the hospital’s power supply be sent to the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, with all relevant stakeholders duly informed.

The doctors urged the CMD to expedite the payment of the 75 per cent accoutrement allowance for 2024 without further delay.

The congress also called on the hospital management to prioritize the welfare of resident doctors, highlighting that their cooperation and patience during the past 100 days should be reciprocated.

They also insisted on the continuation of the provision of the “call food” provision for resident doctors on duty, emphasizing that adequate support is important to maintain effective working conditions.