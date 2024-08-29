Netapps Technologies Limited, a licensed fintech company hosted an exclusive product launch- the NetAppsPay to facilitate seamless payment for different categories individuals and businesses.

The event held in Abuja and drew a diverse audience which includes customers, partners, developers, and industry stakeholder

Attendees at the event includes; former senate President and Secretary to the federal government, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Godknows Igali, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, and Livinus Makwe, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, among other distinguished guests.

Richard Omoniyi, Chairman of Netapps Technologies Limited, addressed the gathering through a speech delivered by James Ojodale, expressing gratitude for the ongoing support from stakeholders.

He reiterated Netapp’s steadfast commitment to advancing the financial services industry.

He said, “Our vision goes beyond just providing payment solutions. We aim to build an inclusive, accessible, and reliable payment ecosystem. Our products are designed to bridge gaps, simplify processes, and ultimately enhance the way transactions are conducted across the country.”

The keynote address and product launch at the event were delivered by Edwin Maduabuchi Okoro, CEO of Netapps, who emphasized the company’s mission to expand the boundaries of payment solutions both within Nigeria and globally.

Okoro reportedly stated that they were unveiling a suite of groundbreaking products aimed at meeting the evolving needs of customers, partners, and developers.

Partnership with American Express, Mastercard and other industry giants

The CEO highlighted that as a payment infrastructure company, their mission is to ensure that every transaction, from point A to point B, is executed with seamless precision and robust security.

He stated that central to Netapps’ strategy and offerings is a network of prestigious international partnerships, including collaborations with industry giants such as Mastercard, Visa International, American Express, and UnionPay.

In his words, “Our emphasis on financial inclusion stems from extensive market research that revealed significant gaps in payment services across Africa,”

“To ensure our products stands out, we have establish partnerships with key players in the financial sector, including Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay, American Express, Zenith Bank, Wema Bank, and Providus Bank, among others.”

According to him, these partnerships present unparalleled opportunities, as companies integrating with Netapp’s API gain immediate access to global services, thereby fuelling their own growth and expansion.

He explained that Netapps is fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a payment solutions provider, is also in the process of acquiring additional licenses to broaden its service offerings.

He pointed out that payments are the lifeblood of daily life, and their new products are meticulously tailored for the fintech community, developers, and businesses, enabling them to leverage the company’s infrastructure to deliver world-class financial services.

The newly launched suite of products includes;

Marketplace : Netapps marketplace is a one-stop-shop for all bill payments. Its services include wallet-to-wallet transfers, inter-bank transfers, airtime and data purchases, cable TV subscriptions, utility payments, fast finger gamification, betting, ticket and event bookings, loans, insurance, and other bill payment products.

NetappsPay : This is a payment gateway that allows individuals and businesses to integrate APIs and receive funds through various gateways, such as cards, mobile, bank transfer, USSD, QR codes, and more.

SwiftPay : SwiftPay is an enterprise resource planning workflow system that enables businesses to distribute salaries, grants, giveaways, and other bulk transfers swiftly with a single click.

KYCInsights : This is an ID verification service that validates all KYC data. It addresses the challenges businesses face when verifying the identity of customers during onboarding.

Debt Recovery : this is an API-based service for credit/loan companies looking to recover bad debt or mitigate the challenges of overdue loans. This API enables direct debit from the customer’s account(s) from any bank in Nigeria for repayment, recurring loan payment, or bad credit repayment through the eMandate and Global Standing Instruction (GSI).