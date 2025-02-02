The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has urged the Federal Government to pay the outstanding Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF) for 2023 and 2024.

NARD President, Dr. Osundara Tope-Zenith, made this appeal during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, following the association’s 2025 January National Executive Council meeting.

The meeting was themed “Empowering Doctors with Leadership and Entrepreneurship Skills: A Panacea for Universal Health Coverage and a Brighter Healthcare System” and sub-themed “Building Resilience and Strengthening Nigeria’s Healthcare System for Effective Disaster and Disease Management.”

Concerns over unpaid salary arrears and manpower shortage

Tope-Zenith commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for convening a stakeholders’ meeting to address issues related to the Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF).

However, he also expressed displeasure over the non-payment of arrears for the upwardly revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

“The NEC expressed concern over the persistent manpower shortage in most hospitals and the continued migration of specialized medical professionals from privately-owned teaching hospitals due to poor remuneration,” Tope-Zenith said.

He noted with dismay that members had been consistently shortchanged over the past five years, as there had been no consequential adjustments to the CONMESS basic salary and allowances, describing this as a clear violation of the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.

Acknowledging positive strides and continuing challenges

Despite these concerns, the NEC appreciated the Chief Medical Directors who had fully paid the Accoutrement Allowance arrears and acknowledged the positive efforts of Prof. John Okeniyi, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital, in maintaining industrial peace.

The council also commended the Minister of the FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike, for facilitating the payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances, ensuring the disbursement of MRTF, and employing more doctors in the FCT.

Resolution on MRTF payment and urging FG action

He noted that the council resolved that the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria should expedite the payment of the 2025 MRTF, ensure the settlement of the outstanding 2023 and 2024 MRTF, and facilitate the payment of the 2022 MRTF arrears in line with the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

“The NEC urges the FG to promptly pay the arrears of the upwardly revised CONMESS, bad other outstanding salary arrears without any further delay. The NEC demands the full implementation of the consequential adjustments for the 2019, and 2034 minimum wage on our basic salary, and allowances, along with the payment of the accrued arrears.

“The NEC mandates the National Officers Committee to continue engagements with the FG. If there is no significant response after six weeks, the NEC will call an emergency NEC to reappraise the situation.

“The NEC demands that all CMDs/MDs complete the payment of the 2023/2024 accoutrement allowance arrears and that the government promptly process and pay the 2025 accoutrement allowance arrears.

“The NEC calls for sustained engagement with the Federal Ministry (Health and Social Welfare) to ensure the seamless and continuous employment of doctors in our health institutions, helping to mitigate the ongoing brain drain,” he emphasized.

Addressing welfare and recruitment in teaching hospitals