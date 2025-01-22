The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has embarked on a three-day warning strike, citing poor working conditions and dilapidated infrastructure in hospitals across the nation’s capital.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, ARD-FCTA president, Dr. George Ebong, condemned the neglect of healthcare facilities, particularly describing Wuse General Hospital as “an abandoned facility” and a symbol of the ongoing issues.

He explained that the strike was initiated following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum, extended by an additional two weeks, after which the FCTA management failed to address the association’s demands.

“The emergency general congress of ARD-FCTA convened on Tuesday, January 21, to discuss the various resolutions contained in the 21-day ultimatum paper,” Ebong said.

“The congress deemed it fit to commence a warning strike after the refusal of the FCTA management to respond to the association’s demands,” he added.

Concerns over salary arrears and allowances

Dr. George Ebong expressed the association’s displeasure over several unresolved issues, particularly the non-payment of salary arrears ranging from one to six months for members employed in 2023.

“The congress noted with dismay the non-payment of salary arrears ranging from one to six months owed to members employed in 2023,” he said.

“Despite extensive engagements with management on the issue, it has failed to listen, causing untold hardship to members of the association, and this has continued,” he added.

Ebong further stated that the congress was dissatisfied with the non-payment of the 25 percent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears from July 2023 to April 2024 for members employed in 2023.

He noted that this benefit had already been implemented for other healthcare workers.

Delay in medical residency training fund

Dr. George Ebong noted that the congress expressed concern over the delay in disbursing the 2024 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

“The congress is astonished that, despite various assurances by the management, the Medical Residency Training Fund for 2024 has still not been paid,” he said.

He added, “This is particularly concerning given the management’s assurance that approval has been granted for 52 resident doctors out of the 75 eligible ones.”

The association lamented that the delay in disbursing the Medical Residency Training Fund had caused severe distress among members, many of whom had taken loans to cover exams, update courses, and other expenses.

Further grievances raised

The congress also raised additional grievances, including the non-payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance, which was due in October 2024.

“The congress expressed profound dismay at the prolonged bonding period for resident doctors, with members now expected to be bonded for six years after completing residency training,” Dr. Ebong stated.

He further highlighted the lack of progress in implementing the skipping policy for members employed in 2023.

“The congress expressed its displeasure regarding the unpaid 13 months of hazard allowance arrears and the lack of any significant progress made in this regard,” he added.

Demands for improvement and quick action

The association also criticized the delays in advancing members who had passed their Part Two fellowship exams to the consultant cadre, along with the slow recruitment of healthcare workers into residency programmes.

As part of its demands, ARD-FCTA called for the immediate payment of salary arrears, CONMESS arrears, the 2024 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), and the accoutrement allowance.

The association further urged the FCTA management to reduce the bonding period for resident doctors to two years, implement the skipping policy, and resolve the outstanding hazard allowance arrears.

Ebong called on the management to expedite the employment of healthcare workers and promote post-Part Two members to the consultant cadre.

He warned that failure to address these issues would worsen the challenges facing healthcare delivery in the FCT.