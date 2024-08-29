Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has ended the temporary public policy allowing visitors to apply for work permits from within Canada.

According to Immigration News Canada, the policy which was originally established to expire on February 28, 2025, is now seeing an early termination, effective August 28, 2024.

However, to the relief of some, applications submitted before August 28, 2024, will still be processed under the previous policy.

The Temporary Public Policy, Introduced in August 2020, was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when travel restrictions, lockdowns, and border closures left many visitors stuck in Canada. The policy supplied a means for many foreign nationals to stay in Canada and adjust because they could not return home. Now at its termination, foreigners must look to other paths for answers.

Reasons for Early Termination

According to supplied reports, ‘ending the policy early is part of IRCC’s efforts to manage the number of temporary residents in Canada and maintain the immigration system’s integrity.’

Concerns were also raised on how the policy could have been used to allow people work without proper authorization.

IRCC further stresses on the need to adjust the number of temporary residents in Canada, which increased since the start of the pandemic.

“The government is now focusing on maintaining a balanced and fair immigration system that aligns with the country’s long-term economic and social goals,” further reports supply.

What This Means For Current Visitors

According to Immigration News Canada, visitors in Canada who planned to use this policy to apply for work permits will now need to source for other options as suggested:

Applying from Outside Canada:

One could leave Canada to apply for a work permit from their home country or another location with legal status; and this usually involves securing a job offer and possibly obtaining a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

However, that should not take first place in consideration, as Canada plans to freeze processing of LMIAs, effective September 26, 2024.

Backstory

Nairametrics had reported some of the programmes available in Canada for temporary visitors:

Exploring Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs):

Some provinces have programs that let temporary residents apply for permanent residency or work permits. Visitors can check these programs to see if they qualify.

International Mobility Program (IMP):

This program lets some foreign nationals work in Canada without an LMIA. However, not all visitors will meet the eligibility criteria.

Studying in Canada:

Gaining admission in a Canadian educational institution can lead to a study permit, which might include work authorization.

Although this option, though popular, requires a level of financial capacity to succeed.

What You Should Know

Further reports given on the temporary residents statistics, suggest that the policy’s abrupt end coincides with a rise in temporary residents in Canada.

Data shows that Canada had over 800,000 international students and more than 400,000 temporary foreign workers last year.

The increased numbers, as reported, have raised concerns about managing housing, social services, and labour market integration; ultimately causing a stir among the locals.

Now in light of this change, visitors will need to find other ways to work or stay in Canada.