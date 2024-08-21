Young graduates have been warned by NYSC, about the risks of illegal migration that could indeed birth various hazards such as detention, financial setbacks, and physical harm.

Information obtained from the News Agency of Nigeria, provides that this warning is in effect of a growing concern regarding the increasing trend of young Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad.

The Rivers state coordinator for NYSC, Mr. George Mfongang raised this concern during a meeting with the Rivers State Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs. Nwamaka Ikediashi, held in Port Harcourt.

“The rate of migration among our graduates is alarming,” Mfongang stated.

A Concern To Be Addressed

The increasing number of youths migrating out of the country is one of the top trends Nigeria has not been able to shirk off so easily.

Particularly after viewing statistics like the one made by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) last year, which calculated that more than ‘3.6 million Nigerians had migrated to other countries over a two-year period.’

During the meeting, Mfongang underscored Nigeria’s potential and the importance of contributing to the country’s development. He urged leaders and citizens to work with dedication and integrity to enhance Nigeria’s prospects, suggesting that this focus might mitigate the urge for illegal migration.

“Nigeria has immense potential, and it is vital for us to build on that potential rather than seeking opportunities through illegal means,” he remarked.

Further reports reveal that discussions also touched upon a proposal from Ikediashi to include (education about the dangers of illegal migration) in NYSC orientation camps.

She proposed a partnership with NYSC to address this issue and Mfongang advised Ikediashi to formally submit her request to NYSC Headquarters through NAPTIP Headquarters, ensuring that the initiative could be incorporated into the orientation schedule nationwide.

Ikediashi also detailed the collaboration plan, stressing the importance of instilling corps members with information about the risks associated with illegal migration. She highlighted that many young graduates fall victim to false promises made by unscrupulous agents and agencies.

“We aim to inform corps members about the reality of illegal migration and the severe consequences it can entail,” Ikediashi said.

Further Caution is Advised

She advised for caution to be exercised, that individuals lured by fake agencies often face exploitation and severe outcomes, including involvement in prostitution, drug trafficking, forced labour, and organ harvesting once they reach their destinations.

“The activities of these deceitful agents pose significant dangers, and it is crucial that our youths are aware of these risks before making any decisions,” Ikediashi added.

What to Know

The NYSC and NAPTIP are working towards a strategic partnership to address illegal migration risks and safeguard the interests of young Nigerian graduates,

This collaborative effort, aims to provide comprehensive information and support to prevent the hazards associated with illegal migration.