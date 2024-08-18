Poland has introduced stricter regulations for student visas in response to a recent “student visa scandal” that revealed significant misuse of the visa system.

According to Schengen News reports, Poland had been admitting large numbers of international students without verifying their eligibility.

Though Polish authorities require foreign students to verify their high school diplomas, the ministry saw that some universities had not consistently enforced this requirement.

Changes recently made

Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced that starting immediately, student visas will only be issued to individuals with verified high school diplomas.

The policy change comes after investigations uncovered that many foreign nationals were obtaining student visas without the required academic qualifications and using them to work illegally in the Schengen Area.

Sikorski stated that the new regulations aim to ensure that student visas are granted only to those who are genuinely seeking to study.

“The misuse of student visas has become a significant issue, with many visa holders failing to attend the universities that facilitated their entry.

“We are implementing stricter regulations to ensure that only legitimate students are granted visas,” Sikorski explained during an interview.

The governing body further reiterated that the new regulations would ensure that visa issuance aligns more closely with legal standards, thereby preserving the integrity of the country’s education system.

“The Polish government is committed to preventing visa fraud and ensuring that the system is not exploited for economic gain. These new measures are expected to significantly reduce the number of foreign students seeking admission to Polish universities,” TravelBiz expanded in its report.

Poland’s Future Intentions:

This crackdown on student visa misuse is part of a broader effort to address corruption within Poland’s visa system, which includes a cash-for-visas scandal involving the previous government.

The updated regulations are expected to align visa issuance with legal standards and reduce visa fraud.

The Polish government, by designated steps, aims to protect the integrity of its education system and prevent visa exploitation. By enforcing stricter entry requirements, Poland hopes to attract only legitimate students and improve the transparency of its visa processes