The construction of the Kano-Niger rail project is set to lead to significant displacement, according to a report by Environmental Resources Management (ERM) and EnvAccord Limited.

Commissioned by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the report reveals that the project will result in the loss of 12,695 residential houses and 2,064 additional assets across multiple states in northern Nigeria.

These findings are detailed in the Environmental and Social Due Diligence (ESDD) assessment conducted for the proposed railway line.

At least 19,238 individuals economically affected

According to the report, the displacement will affect 19,238 individuals economically, while also leading to the resettlement of numerous communities along the railway route.

It noted: “The project will run through 122 communities in 25 LGAs across three States in Nigeria, and 11 communities in three communes in Niger Republic. In addition, according to the Supplementary RAP report, physical and economic displacement will involve the loss of 12,695 residential houses, the loss of 2,064 complementary assets, and 19,238 economically displaced persons.”

The environmental and social impacts of the project are categorized as significant, making it a Category A investment under the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Equator Principles 4 (EP4) risk categorization systems.

The assessment covers a 393-kilometer railway route that spans Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states in Nigeria and extends to Maradi in the Republic of Niger.

The project, which includes the construction of 13 stations and several ancillary buildings, is expected to improve transportation infrastructure between Nigeria and Niger.

However, the scale of displacement highlighted in the report has raised concerns about the project’s social impact, particularly in the affected communities.

Despite these challenges, the report indicates that the adverse effects can be mitigated through appropriate social safeguards and resettlement planning, though significant work remains to align compensation and resettlement practices with international standards.

Poor compensation

A critical aspect of the project highlighted in the report is the issue of land acquisition and involuntary resettlement.

The assessment identified gaps between Nigeria’s land compensation rates and the standards required under international guidelines.

Specifically, the report noted that compensation for the loss of structures, crops, and trees is based on government rates without adjustment for inflation or compliance with the Land Use Act.

This has resulted in a significant number of aggrieved persons, particularly in the Jiba Community of Sandanmu LGA, Katsina State, where compensation was initially paid to the wrong individuals, reflecting potentially unlawful behaviour in the process.

Moreover, the report points out that squatters and individuals without formal land rights are not eligible for compensation, a practice that misaligns with the IFC’s requirements.

Communal resources with customary rights are also excluded from compensation, a gap the report suggests needs urgent review in subsequent project updates.

The issue of land loss and its impact on vulnerable populations, especially in terms of resettlement, remains inadequately addressed, according to the findings.

What you should know

Last month, the Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Jorge Adao Martins Dos Santos, announced that the construction of the Kano-Maradi railway from Kano State to Maradi in Niger Republic, handled by Portuguese firms, will be completed in two years.

Earlier in March this year, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali announced that Nigeria secured $1.3 billion in financing to finish a railway line linking Kano, the northern region’s biggest city, with Maradi in Niger.

According to Alkali, the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) will fund 85% of the project, with the remaining 15% coming from the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).