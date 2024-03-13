The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali has announced that Nigeria has secured $1.3 billion in financing to finish a railway line linking Kano, the northern region’s biggest city, with Maradi in Niger.

Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, the Minister of Transportation, revealed this in Abuja on Tuesday, stating that the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) will fund 85% of the project, with the remaining 15% coming from the Africa Development Bank (ADfB).

This is coming on the heels of the recent directive of President Bola Tinubu to reopen both land and air borders connecting Nigeria to the francophone country, Niger

The statement made available by Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to the Minister, Jamilu Ja’afaru said:

“ The securing of $1.3 billion signifies a monumental step forward in the completion of this critical infrastructure.

“It’s EPC+F Model. Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPC- F contract). This rail link, a key component of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is set to enhance regional trade, community development, and cultural exchange, aligning with the administration’s unwavering commitment to national development and a more interconnected African continent.

“The Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi rail line is a testament to our shared history and ambition for economic advancement. It will create a lasting legacy of wealth and opportunities for Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

“As the project advances, the Nigerian Government remains dedicated to realising a vision of progress and unity. The Ministry of Transportation will continue to provide updates on this transformative venture, marking each achievement as we journey towards a brighter and more connected future.”

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu directed the immediate re-opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger.

The disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

In July 2023, Portugal’s largest builder Mota-Engil signed an 840 million-euro ($919 million) contract to supply and finance railway rolling stock for the project.

This initiative is part of the federal government’s efforts to construct railway systems throughout Nigeria, aiming to improve the deficient transport infrastructure that has hindered economic development for many years.