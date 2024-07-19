The Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Jorge Adao Martins Dos Santos, announced that the construction of the Kano-Maradi railway from Kano State to Maradi in Niger Republic, handled by Portuguese firms, will be completed in two years.

Dos Santos shared this update on Thursday during his meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where they discussed enhancing economic value in bilateral relations between Nigeria and Portugal, according to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The Ambassador highlighted strong Portuguese investor interest in Nigeria and a long-standing gas trade relationship, expressing commitment to strengthening economic ties and gratitude for Nigeria’s gas supplies, noting Portugal as a major buyer.

“I will work on our agreements on improving economic relations. There is no shortage of interest in the areas of development where we can be partners. We are one of the highest buyers of gas from Nigeria, and we remain grateful for the supplies.

“We have long-standing mutual relations when it comes to energy. Before the Russia and Ukraine war, we have been getting our gas from Nigeria. Portuguese companies are also handling the rail line construction from Kano to Niger Republic. It will be ready in two years,’’ the Portuguese Ambassador said.

On his part, President Tinubu expressed his appreciation for Nigeria’s long-standing relationship with Portugal, highlighting shared interests in trade, culture, and the oil and gas sector, which have benefited both nations.

“I have been informed of your economic interest in Nigeria. We need to work together for more localized productions as regards mineral deposits. I have an open-door policy, and you can always reach me through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and my Chief of Staff, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila,’’ the President said.

The President also received the Letter of Credence from the Portuguese ambassador.

What you should know

The Kano-Maradi railway, a 283.75 km project, was initiated during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari. It is designed to run through Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina in Nigeria, extending into Niger Republic territory up to Maradi. In late 2020, the Federal Executive Council approved the disbursement of $1.96 billion for this railway line.

The railway aims to enhance freight and passenger transport by integrating with road networks. It is expected to significantly boost the local economy and contribute to Nigeria’s social development. In 2021, the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Portuguese company Mota-Engil to construct the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge railway line.

According to Mota-Engil, this contract, valued at $1.8 billion, is the largest in the company’s history. It includes designing, building, supplying, and financing rolling stock for the Kano-Maradi railway.