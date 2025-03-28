President Bola Tinubu has appointed Sowade Oluwakayode and three others to executive positions in the River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, on March 28, 2025.

The appointments affect several River Basin Development Authorities across Nigeria, with new executives taking up key roles to drive efficiency and innovation in water management and rural development.

According to the official statement, the President expects them to contribute significantly to water management and rural development for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“President Tinubu urges the appointees to uphold the highest standards of integrity and performance as they work to improve water management and rural development for the benefit of all Nigerians,” the statement read.

The statement reads:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved new appointments to strengthen the leadership of River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

At the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta, Sowade Oluwakayode Adebayo will replace Engr. Julius Oloro as the Executive Director of Engineering Services.

At the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Chucks Erhire steps into the role of Executive Director of Engineering Services, succeeding Dr. Austin Nonyelim Izagbo.

The President appointed Sunday Kubba Hassan as the Executive Director of Planning at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, replacing Chief Chris Tarka.

Engr. Okibe Timothy retains his current position as the Executive Director of Engineering at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority,” Onanuga stated.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that President Tinubu recently inaugurated the N18.8 billion upgrade of the Buruku-Gboko water supply project in Benue State, aimed at providing clean drinking water to approximately 506,000 residents.

The Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, stated that the project would rehabilitate vandalized waterworks and transport water from the Katsina Ala River for treatment and distribution. The project is being executed by Messrs Ceylon Construction Services Limited with a completion timeline of 18 months.

The RBDAs play a pivotal role in harnessing and developing Nigeria’s water resources, serving as vital vehicles for comprehensive rural development. The reconstitution is expected to bolster their effectiveness in addressing the nation’s water challenges and supporting agricultural activities.

In December 2024, Tinubu approved the reconstitution of the executive management teams for 12 River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to enhance water resource management and promote integrated rural development across Nigeria.