President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the N18.8 billion upgrade of the Buruku-Gboko water supply project.

The project, located in Ameladu, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, serves as a major underground water collection site in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project, originally conceived in 1992 by former President Ibrahim Babangida to provide clean and safe drinking water to Gboko, Buruku, and surrounding areas, was neglected by successive administrations.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, President Bola Tinubu—represented by the Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev—said the project aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The project is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of our citizens, which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of providing one of the most essential necessities to the populace,” Utsev said.

He further explained that the project was initially conceived as the Gboko-Yandev Water Supply System but has now been renamed the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Buruku/Gboko Water Supply Project.

Restoring vandalized water infrastructure

The Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, stated that the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Buruku/Gboko Water Supply Scheme aims to restore the vandalized waterworks at Ameladu, Mkar in Gboko, and the Buruku Water Supply Scheme.

He noted that the project is expected to improve the lives of approximately 506,000 residents by providing access to potable water and reducing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Utsev explained that water would be sourced from the Katsina Ala River through an intake structure on the riverbank.

“It would then be transported over a distance of 17 kilometres for purification and treatment before being distributed as potable water to Gboko, Mkar, and neighbouring communities,” he said.

Prof. Joseph Utsev disclosed that the Buruku/Gboko Water Supply Project would be executed by Messrs Ceylon Construction Services Limited at a cost of N18.8 billion, inclusive of all relevant taxes, with a completion timeline of 18 months.

“The scope of work includes the complete rehabilitation of the water intake and treatment plant at Gboko, along with the supply and installation of three low- and high-lift pumps with a motor power rating of 400V/50Hz,” he stated.

According to Utsev, the pumps have a discharge capacity of 380–440 m³/h at a head of 18–22 metres, and come with an associated control panel adaptable to a solar power source using an RSI Hybrid 30KW VFD inverter.

“Other works at Buruku include the supply and installation of a 150m³/hr package water treatment plant, along with associated electromechanical equipment at the Buruku station,” he added.

Utsev Urges Benue Government’s Support, Governor Alia Hails Tinubu for Reviving Water Project

Benue Government’s role in project success

Prof. Joseph Utsev called on the Benue State Government to provide the necessary support to the team of engineers and experts working on the Buruku/Gboko Water Supply Project to ensure its successful completion.

In his remarks, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his deputy, Mr. Samuel Odeh, commended President Bola Tinubu for fulfilling his campaign promise to address the long-standing challenge of access to safe drinking water.

Alia described the project as monumental, noting that it had been abandoned for decades. He urged residents to take ownership of the project and ensure its sustainability.

“The project belongs to the people of Benue. I appeal to you not to harass the contractors so they can complete the work on time,” Alia said.

Also speaking, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ayatse, assured that the community would take full ownership of the project and protect it.