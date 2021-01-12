Business
$2 billion Kano-Maradi rail would be completed in 36 months – FG
FG has stated that the Kano-Maradi rail would be completed in 36 months.
The Federal Government has revealed that the Kano-Maradi rail would be completed in 36 months and hopes that the 283km railway will also be used for the development of freight and passenger transport, and be integrated with road transport.
This was disclosed by the media aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad, after the FG signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mota-Engil Group on the construction of $1.959 billion dollars Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway lines.
Bashir said,
- “The new (Kano–Maradi) railway corridor will run through Kano, Jigawa and Katsina and through Niger Republic territory as far as Maradi. Towns like Danbatta (Kano), Kazaure (Jigawa), and Daura, Mashi, Jibia (Katsina) will also be affected by the new rail line in Nigeria.”
He added that the Ministry of Transport had disclosed that the projects would be completed in 36 months.
- “According to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the duration for the Kano Maradi Rail project is 36 months and the contract type is Engineering, Procurement and Construction.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in September 2020 that the Federal Executive Council approved the disbursement of $1.96 billion for the railway line from Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic.
- The President will also commission the Warri-Itakpe standard gauge rail line, running through Kogi, Edo and Delta States.
- On Monday, the Federal Government announced the signing of the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project.
FG to review January 18 resumption date for schools across the country
The FG said the date was not sacrosanct, hence the likely announcement of a new date, depending on the country’s Covid-19 indicator.
The Federal Government has said that it is currently reviewing the January 18, 2021 resumption date for schools across the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.
It said that the date was not sacrosanct, hence the likely announcement of a new date, depending on the country’s Covid-19 indicator.
This disclosure was made by the Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu, at the resumed briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 in Abuja on Monday, January 11, 2021.
What the Minister for Education is saying
Adamu, in his statement, said, “When we decided on that date, it was just a target toward what we are working on. Of course, we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review.
“Even today at the PTF meeting, we looked at the rising figures and thought we should probably take another look at it. On the Jan.18, 2021 date for school’s resumption, we are reviewing it,” he said.
The Minister also added that the issue was considered at the PTF meeting held on Monday, and the ministry would take it up on Tuesday.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, in December 2020, directed that schools across the country should remain closed until January 18, 2021, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.
- The Director-General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, had warned that a significant rise in Covid-19 infections appeared imminent by January 2021 due to continued violations of safety protocols, especially during the Christmas period.
Lagos announces shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge for 2 weeks, shift in diversion point
The planned 2-week temporary traffic flow adjustment shall be from midnight of January 15, 2021, to midnight of January 29, 2021.
The Lagos State Government has announced a shift in the current vehicle diversion point on the Third Mainland Bridge for motorists coming from Oworonshoki to Adekunle or Lagos Island, as part of the bridge will be shut for 2 weeks.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued over the weekend by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde.
Oladeinde said that shifting the diversion point on the bridge is to allow the removal, replacement and casting of joint No. 23, in addition to joints 16 and 17 presently being fixed by the contractor.
The Commissioner explained that the planned 2-week temporary traffic flow adjustment shall be from midnight of January 15, 2021, to midnight of January 29, 2021, adding that the current traffic status shall then be reinstated from 12.01 hours of January 30, 2021.
Going further, Oladeinde, in his notification to road users plying that axis, pointed out that there shall be no vehicular access from Iyana Oworosoki to Adekunle axis on the slip road/ramp down on the Third Mainland Bridge for the 2-week period, and motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada going to Adekunle axis should use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes.
He also said that there would be no access for vehicular movements from the Adekunle axis towards Iyana Oworosoki on Third Mainland Bridge during the period, adding that all Iyana Oworosoki bound traffic from Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.
He said, “The current crossover position on the bridge for Adekunle or Lagos Island-bound traffic from Iyana Oworosoki between 12 midnight and 12 noon will now be at the new point for two weeks. The current shared movement of 12 midnight to 12 noon for Lagos Island traffic bound from Iyana Oworosoki shall remain, while the current 1 pm to 12 midnight Mainland (Iyana Oworosoki) bound traffic flow from Lagos Island shall also be maintained.”
Oladeinde reiterated that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would continue to ensure the vigorous management of traffic control and enforcement on the bridge as well as on the identified alternative routes.
He stated that LASTMA would ensure an endurable and acceptable traffic movement experience for motorists during the period, while all previous traffic flow advisory measures put in place by the Lagos State Government for the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge remained the same.
What this means
- The permanent closure of a section of the Third Mainland bridge is going to exacerbate the already bad traffic situation in the country, as Lagosians are to brace up for a harrowing experience.
- This is because the route is the major access point to and from the Island.
In order to accomplish the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge on February 22nd, 2021 after the completion of the on-going maintenance works, LASG has shifted the current diversion point on the bridge for motorists coming from Oworonsoki to Adekunle or Lagos Island.#LASG pic.twitter.com/XiWdJQ865h
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 11, 2021
World Bank promises to invest over $5 billion to restore landscapes, improve agriculture in Africa
The World Bank has revealed plans to invest over $5 billion over the next five years to improve agriculture productivity.
The World Bank has revealed plans to invest over $5 billion in the next five years to help restore degraded landscapes, improve agriculture productivity, and promote livelihoods.
This was revealed by the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, today, at the One Planet Summit, a high-level meeting co-hosted with France and the United Nations.
During the Summit which focused on addressing climate change and biodiversity loss in the continent of Africa, the President of World Bank said the Group is set to invest over $5 billion over the next five years.
He explained that the investment which comes at a very crucial time will help to restore degraded landscapes, improve agriculture productivity, and promote livelihoods as countries recover from COVID-19.
In his words, he said:
- “This investment, which comes at a crucial time, will help improve livelihoods as countries recover from COVID-19 while also dealing with the impact of both biodiversity loss and climate change on their people and economies.”
Commenting on this development was Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. She said:
- “Restoring natural ecosystems in the drylands of Africa benefits both people and the planet.”
About the investment
- The $5 billion financing will be targeted towards supporting agriculture, restoring biodiversity, and enhancing community development, food security, landscape restoration, job creation, resilient infrastructure, rural mobility, and access to renewable energy across 11 countries of the Sahel, Lake Chad and Horn of Africa.
- Many of these efforts are in line with the Great Green Wall initiative. This move will build on World Bank’s landscape investments in Africa over the past eight years, that reached more than 19 million people and placed 1.6 million hectares under sustainable land management.
- However, a World Bank global fund, PROGREEN, dedicated to boosting countries’ efforts to address landscape degradation, will also invest $14.5 million in five Sahelian countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Mali, Mauritania.
What you should know
- The World Bank Group is the biggest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries. In December 2020, the World Bank Group announced an ambitious new target for 35% of its financing to have climate co-benefits, on average, over the next five years.