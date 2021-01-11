FG signs contract for Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project, contractor to build university

The Federal Government has announced the signing of the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project.

This follows the approval of the $1.96 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in September for the rail line which will connect 3 states namely Kano, Katsina and Jigawa and then terminate in Maradi, Niger Republic.

This disclosure was made by the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Transportation Minister in his statement also revealed that the contractor to the project, Mota-Engil Group, a Multinational Engineering and Construction company, has agreed to build a university as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) while working on the project.

Amaechi in his statement said,

‘’Today, we signed the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project. The contractor, Mota-Engil Group, a Multinational Engineering and Construction firm has also agreed to build a University as part of their CSR while working on the project.’’

What you should know

The rail line which is expected to connect Nigerian 3 states and terminate in Maradi, Niger Republic, will financially empower Nigeria as the import/export hub for Niger.

According to Amaechi, in an earlier interview, the rail line is favourable to Nigeria as it would help the country compete favourably with other coastal countries of West Africa in servicing the landlocked countries around us in the area of movement of cargoes to make Lagos seaports very viable.