Poland is implementing a new IT system to prevent fraud in the visa appointment process.

The system’s goal is to stop intermediaries from booking and reselling visa slots at inflated prices.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to TravelBiz, has confirmed the development of this system, although an official launch date has not been announced. The system is expected to be introduced later this year.

Details of this report cite that Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking steps to combat the growing issue of fraud in the visa appointment system.

Intermediaries have been taking advantage of the current system by securing visa appointments and reselling them at higher prices, which has created frustration for applicants.

The new system seeks to address this problem and ensure that visa slots are available to genuine applicants.

How the new system will work

The new IT system will limit the ability of intermediaries to book and resell visa appointments. Under the new system, applicants will have to verify their identity before booking an appointment. This change is geared to prevent unauthorized individuals from taking up slots that should be available to genuine applicants.

In addition to identity verification, the new system will introduce additional electronic verification services. While specific details are not yet available, officials have suggested that biometric verification may be part of the process.

This would require applicants to undergo biometric screening, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, before booking a visa appointment.

Pilot program in high-demand countries

The new system will first be tested in countries with high visa demand. The trial phase will help authorities assess the system’s effectiveness.

After the pilot phase, the system will be evaluated and modified as necessary. Future plans include integrating the system into Poland’s existing eKonsulat platform and introducing a new consular e-services platform for visa services.

Why Poland is Changing Visa Appointment Rules

According to reports, the decision to introduce the new system follows reports of a visa appointment scandal and numerous complaints from foreign nationals and Polish employers. Visa appointment shortages, particularly in the IT sector, have caused difficulties for many employers, who have struggled to secure appointments for their workers.

Some employers, reports inform, were forced to pay intermediaries for appointments that should have been free.

Investigations revealed that while official systems showed no available slots, intermediaries were able to secure appointments instantly. This practice of reselling appointments has led to unfair access to visa slots, and Polish authorities are now taking action to prevent it.

Impact on visa applicants

Once the new system is fully in place, visa applicants will need to follow stricter procedures for booking appointments.

Applicants will be required to verify their identity, and biometric data may be necessary for booking appointments.

They will also need to book appointments only through official channels, eliminating the option to use intermediaries.

Though the new process may add steps to the application process, it is designed to ensure that visa appointments are accessible to those who genuinely need them.

Visa applicants are encouraged to stay updated on announcements from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to learn about new requirements and system changes.

This will help applicants remain informed and prepared for any new procedures when booking their visa appointments.