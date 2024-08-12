The New Zealand Government has announced a significant increase in visa fees and levies, effective from October 1, 2024.

This is according to information on the New Zealand immigration website.

These changes will affect nearly all visa categories as the government aims to align charges with the actual costs of processing visa applications.

What they said

According to Erica Stanford, the minister of immigration for New Zealand, the revisions aim to make the immigration system more sustainable and to shift a larger portion of the system’s administration costs from New Zealand taxpayers to visa applicants.

“Until now, our immigration system has been heavily subsidised by taxpayers. The changes we’re making are shifting the cost to those benefitting from the system. We’re ensuring it is self-funding and more efficient

The new charges reflect the costs associated with visa processing, assessing and managing more high-risk applications, and increased compliance costs…[However,] the charges remain competitive in comparison to countries like Australia and the United Kingdom so we are confident New Zealand will continue to be an attractive destination to live, work, study and visit.” said the Minister.

Detailed visa fee changes

Skilled residence: The current fee of NZD 2,410 will rise to NZD 2,880 for Band A, NZD 3,570 for Band B, and NZD 6,450 for Band C. This reflects increases of NZD 470, NZD 1,160, and NZD 2,160 respectively.

Entrepreneur residence category: Fees will increase from NZD 3,150 to NZD 3,570 for Band A, NZD 5,610 for Band B, and NZD 11,320 for Band C. This represents hikes of NZD 420, NZD 2,460, and NZD 8,170 respectively.

Active investor plus Category: The fee will rise from NZD 3,150 to NZD 15,400 for Band A, NZD 6,190 for Band B, and NZD 12,070 for Band C, reflecting substantial increases of NZD 12,250, NZD 3,040, and NZD 8,920 respectively.

Residence from Work Category: The current fee of NZD 1,550 will be increased to NZD 3,570 for Band A, a rise of NZD 2,020.

Family category: Fees will be adjusted from NZD 1,550 to NZD 3,420 for Band A, NZD 1,390 for Band B, and NZD 1,940 for Band C. This represents an increase of NZD 1,870 for Band A, a decrease of NZD 160 for Band B, and an increase of NZD 390 for Band C.

Dependent Child: The fee will change from NZD 1,550 to NZD 3,230 for Band A, NZD 1,360 for Band B, and NZD 1,830 for Band C, reflecting increases of NZD 1,680, a decrease of NZD 190, and an increase of NZD 280 respectively.

Parent retirement category: Fees will increase from NZD 1,550 to NZD 3,420 for Band A, NZD 5,140 for Band B, and NZD 9,430 for Band C. This signifies increases of NZD 1,870, NZD 3,590, and NZD 7,880 respectively.

Pacific access category: Fees will adjust from NZD $890 to NZD $1,300 for Band A and for Band B: NZD $870 to NZD $1,280.

Employees of relocating business category: Fees will decrease from NZD 3,150 to NZD 3,570 for Band A, NZD 1,390 for Band B, and NZD 1,940 for Band C, with reductions of NZD 1,760 and NZD 1,210 for Bands B and C respectively, and an increase of NZD 420 for Band A.

Any other residence: Fees will vary based on the specific category, with adjustments to NZD 1,390 for Band B and NZD 1,940 for Band C.

