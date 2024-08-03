President Bola Tinubu will address the nation on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7:00 am.

This announcement, made in a State House Press Release, comes in the wake of the recent EndBadGovernance protest, which has garnered significant attention across the country.

The address will be broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), with repeat airings scheduled for 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day.

This address follows a series of nationwide demonstrations demanding accountability and transparency in governance, reflecting heightened public interest in government actions and policies.