The Members of the House of Representatives have unanimously decided to reduce their salaries by half for a period of six months as a demonstration of solidarity and shared sacrifice with the Nigerian people who are currently experiencing economic challenges and food insecurity.

This decision was reached during a plenary session on Thursday, where lawmakers unanimously agreed to the salary reduction to support the government’s efforts in tackling the rising cost of food and mitigating hunger across the country.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas presided over the session, during which Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu proposed an amendment to the initial motion.

Kalu’s amendment recommended that lawmakers contribute half of their monthly salary of N600,000.

This proposal was influenced by Rep. Isiaka Ayokunle, who had earlier urged those planning nationwide protests to reconsider and engage in dialogue with the government instead.

Deputy Speaker Kalu emphasized that the salary reduction would bolster the federal government’s initiatives aimed at controlling food prices and easing the financial strain on Nigerians.

He highlighted the need for collective action and shared sacrifice during these challenging times.

The pledge by the House members comes amid various efforts by international bodies to support food security in Nigeria. On Thursday, March 21, the United States government announced that it had invested nearly $200 million in food security initiatives in Nigeria over the past five years.

Additionally, the U.S. allocated $150 million in grants to thirty-three Nigerian private sector companies. David Greene, the U.S. Acting Ambassador to Nigeria, revealed an investment of $22 million in Nigeria’s cocoa value chain, which spans seven states.

Similarly, the United Nations announced plans to raise $306 million to combat food insecurity in North-East Nigeria, where millions are projected to face severe food shortages during the lean season from June to October.

What to know

The Nigerian government’s efforts to address food insecurity were highlighted on July 13, 2023, when President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security. The declaration mandated that issues related to food and water availability be overseen by the National Security Council.

This move was prompted by escalating food prices following the removal of the fuel subsidy, a decision that significantly impacted the cost of living for many Nigerians.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation in July 2023 stood at 26.98%, a 1.73% increase from the previous month.

The surge in food prices has been driven by rising costs of staple items such as rice, beans, eggs, and grains. Over the past year, prices of these essential goods have doubled, with some items experiencing increases as high as 160%.

In response to the food crisis, the government has outlined several measures, including the creation of a national commodities exchange board, the maintenance of strategic reserves to ensure a steady food supply, and the use of savings from the fuel subsidy removal to fund agricultural initiatives.

A recent report by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and its partners highlighted the severity of the food insecurity issue, projecting that 16% of Nigerians will face severe food shortages between June and August 2024.

This figure represents an increase from 2023 and underscores the worsening living conditions across Nigeria and the broader West and Central African regions.

The report estimated that 52 million people across these regions, approximately 12% of the analysed population, will face food insecurity during the lean season.