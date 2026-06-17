The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 1.81 tonnes of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Canadian Loud, alongside expired pharmaceutical products with a combined duty-paid value of N12.7 billion at Apapa Port in Lagos.

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 1.81 tonnes of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Canadian Loud, alongside expired pharmaceutical products with a combined duty-paid value of N12.7 billion at Apapa Port in Lagos.

This was according to a statement released by the command’s spokesman, Isah Sulaiman, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The seizure occurred on Monday and was confirmed by Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Apapa Command, who said the operation was made possible through intelligence gathering, advanced risk assessment systems, and collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

What they are saying

According to Oshoba, Customs officers working with NDLEA operatives intercepted a 40-foot container loaded with a large quantity of Cannabis Sativa concealed for illegal importation into the country.

He added that the seized cannabis is a highly potent strain of marijuana that commands significant value in the illicit drug market.

He attributed the interception to intelligence-led operations and the deployment of modern profiling and scanning technology, noting that the command remains committed to disrupting attempts by criminal networks to channel prohibited substances through the nation’s busiest seaport.

The Customs boss also commended the growing collaboration between Customs and the NDLEA, saying the partnership has significantly improved the detection and interception of illicit consignments before they reach Nigerian communities.

More insights

The Customs Area Controller disclosed that officers also intercepted two additional 40-foot containers carrying expired pharmaceutical products that had been illegally imported into the country.

According to him, physical examinations revealed that the drugs had expired between 2021 and 2023, raising concerns over attempts to reintroduce unsafe medicines into the Nigerian market.

Oshoba said intelligence gathered by the command indicated that the expired products were intended to be relabelled and redistributed to unsuspecting consumers, a development he described as a major threat to public health and safety.

What you should know

Apapa Port remains one of Nigeria’s busiest trade gateways and has frequently been targeted by smugglers attempting to bring illicit drugs, expired pharmaceuticals and other prohibited items into the country.

Just last week, a Federal High Court in Lagos convicted an Indian merchant vessel and its 11 crew members, ordering them to pay a combined $6 million in fines and restitution over the importation of 31.5 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria.

The conviction followed the interception of the cocaine consignment concealed aboard MV Aruna Hulya at the Apapa seaport.