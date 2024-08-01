Abuja residents are seen protesting what they termed as “bad governance” at the Abuja city centre and towns.

This is coming after the Federal Capital Territory High Court had limited several leaders of protest groups to the Moshood Abiola Stadium for their protest.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Sylvanus Oriji in an application filed by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, in suit number FCT/HC/CV/3472/2024.

The ruling was made after Wike informed residents that Abuja was not available for any nationwide protest.

Wike’s Case

The FCT Minister sued RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, Damilare Adenola( for Take it back movement), Adama Ukpabi, Tosin Harsogba, and persons unknown (as first and fifth respondents).

Also joined as respondents in the case are the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Director General of the State Security Service, Director General of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and Chief of Naval Staff.

The FCT Minister’s lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), argued that the gathering of protesters along highways, streets, and offices was not beneficial to the FCT.

He contended that the planned protests under the theme “Day of Rage” could lead to wanton destruction in the FCT.

He urged the court to restrain the protesters from embarking on the protests pending the determination of his motion on notice.

What the Judge Said

In the judge’s enrolled orders seen by Nairametrics, Justice Oriji declined to restrain the 1st to 5th respondents from embarking on the protest.

He stated that the court recognizes the constitutional right of every Nigerian citizen to embark on a peaceful protest.

However, he held that this right, in his view, cannot be violated by a restraining order of interim injunction as prayed by the FCT Minister.

The judge pointed out that, in exercising the right to protest, every citizen has an obligation to ensure that the properties of other citizens, as well as government and other public facilities, are not destroyed.

“In the affidavit in support of the motion, the claimant/applicant has stated facts indicating that the proposed strike by the group called TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT is likely to lead to the destruction of public facilities and prevent the movement of persons and vehicles, in addition to disturbing public peace and order.

“In light of the above, the court considers it appropriate and expedient to grant an order under the general prayer to ensure that the rights of the protesters are guaranteed and that the protest does not negatively or adversely affect the rights of other citizens to move about, and to ensure that properties and other public facilities are not destroyed,” he said.

Subsequently, the judge restricted the first and fifth defendants and their loyalists to Moshood Abiola Stadium while barring them from destroying properties.

He said:

“The 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents, while embarking on the planned protest from 1/8/2024 to 10/8/2024 in exercise of their constitutional rights, are to use the Moshood Abiola Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, only and are restrained by an Order of Interim Injunction from gathering in any other place pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“The 1st-5th Defendants/Respondents, while embarking on the planned protest from 1/8/2024 to 10/8/2024, are restrained by an Order of Interim Injunction from preventing residents in the FCT, Abuja, from exercising their constitutional right to freedom of movement and from destroying or vandalizing properties or public facilities pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“The 6th-12th Defendants/Respondents are directed to provide adequate protection to the 1st-5th Defendants/Respondents within the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, throughout the period of the planned protest from 1/8/2024 to 10/8/2024, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

Protesters storm Abuja

Nevertheless, aside from sights at the stadium, protesters were spotted at the Abuja Central Area and the Head of Service Headquarters, protesting.

More Insights

The planned nationwide protests have drawn the attention of foreign governments, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom.

For instance, the United States government recently outlined actions for Americans living in Nigeria ahead of the planned nationwide protests commencing on August 1.

The US mission in Nigeria believes that past protests in Nigeria have led to physical confrontations.