Pan African Towers (PAT) Ltd, Nigeria’s leading provider of digital infrastructure, established in 2017 to capitalize on the growing demand for wireless communications across Africa and has since emerged as a prominent telecommunications and tower infrastructure provider, announces the appointment of Jyoti Desai and Vivek Gupta as Non-Executive Directors, with effect from May 21st, 2024.

A former Group Chief Operating Officer of MTN, Jyoti Desai is a banking and telecoms professional with more than 35 years in the industry.

Her achievements in banking (Standard Bank) include driving largescale transformation in the banking industry to streamline operational cost and shifting focus to customer centric, segment-based value propositions.

An experienced Professional with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry as well as fixed and mobile telecoms, she has more than 15 years’ experience in Africa and the Middle East. Jyoti is skilled in startups in emerging markets in the technical, commercial and operational aspects of the telecom business with more than 25 years’ experience in cost and operational transformation which includes digital transformation, large scale project execution, Service Delivery, 3G, LTE, Mobile Communications, and Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) and more recently 5G.

Vivek Gupta is a first-generation entrepreneur, investor and telecoms veteran. As Founder and Director of iSON Group, Vivek has built a dynamic ecosystem of businesses in IT & ITeS, BPO and Telecom Infrastructure and Services, employing 20,000+ resources, spanning 40 countries across Africa, Asia and Middle East. Vivek became an entrepreneur in 2008 as CEO of Zamil Infra, iSON’s first joint venture with the $8B Saudi conglomerate-Zamil, that specializes in build and managed services for telecom passive infrastructure. Under his leadership, iSON Group diversified in Renewable energy, Digital infrastructure, Digital Healthcare & Health insurance sector. iSON Group has grown both organically & inorganically in last few years. Vivek spent two decades creating an illustrious career within telecom working for multinationals such as Ericsson and IBM. In 2008, he was recognized by Fortune as “IBM’s All-Star Salesman” for contracting over $5 Billion worth of business and executing high value transformational and ‘out of box’ deals, particularly path-breaking strategic outsourcing deals with Bharti Airtel, Idea & Vodafone that have gone on to become one of the most successful business models for the company.

“As you can see from their profiles, both Desai and Gupta’s extensive global experience, and their contributions to the advancement of telecommunication, technology and infrastructural development in Africa and beyond make them invaluable assets for us at Pan African Towers, especially at this point in time where we are on a continuous improvement drive across our operations within Nigeria, and with a vision to grow our digital infrastructure base,” said Azeez Amida, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Pan African Towers.

It can be recalled that in November last year, Pan African Towers announced a strategic investment from Development Partners International (DPI), a premier investment firm focused on Africa, and Verod Capital (Verod), one of the continent’s leading investment management firms. DPI and Verod are investing in PAT to fuel its continued growth and will work with management to build on the company’s recent achievements and reaffirm its position as Nigeria’s largest homegrown digital infrastructure provider.

With this appointment, Jyoti Desai and Vivek Gupta joins Adefolarin Ogunsanya, Daniel Adeoye, Marc Stoneham and Azeez Amida on the board of Pan African Towers.