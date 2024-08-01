The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has established a new Immigration Fraud Section to address the increasing issue of immigration fraud affecting Nigeria.

This initiative includes the launch of dedicated units in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, announced the creation of this new section on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, during a meeting with a delegation from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

Olukoyede emphasized the urgency of this measure in response to the growing number of immigration fraud cases impacting Nigerians.

“Two weeks ago, we set up an Immigration Fraud Section in our offices across major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, to address the surge in fraud cases. We are committed to protecting Nigerians and diplomatic missions from these scams,” Olukoyede said.

Deployment of Canadian law enforcement officers

Discussing on the potential collaboration with EFCC, Superintendent Rabhi Abdallah who led the RCMP delegation, highlighted the RCMP’s interest in partnering with the EFCC on joint operations and investigations could include deploying Canadian law enforcement officers to support Nigerian efforts. “We are looking to enhance our collaboration and contribute to global security by working with effective partners like the EFCC,” Abdallah stated.

Robert Aboumitri, Senior Intelligence Analyst with the RCMP, praised the EFCC for its professionalism and successful track record. “The EFCC has been our most effective partner since we established the RCMP in 2021. Their professionalism and results have been outstanding,” Aboumitri remarked.

Olukoyede expressed appreciation for the RCMP’s recognition and affirmed the EFCC’s readiness to formalize the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). He assured that this collaboration would enhance the EFCC’s capabilities and service delivery. “We are eager to explore this partnership and improve our outputs through shared resources and expertise,” Olukoyede said.

What you should know

Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC Chairman, stated during the 1st INTERPOL/JICA Workshop that the Commission is “re-strategizing” to prevent all forms of financial corruption attributed to Nigerians.

Olukoyede made this statement in response to the revelation by INTERPOL that dollars are illegally flowing out of Nigeria to other countries.

Nairametrics had also reported that the United States has established a special office at its embassy in Abuja to bolster cybersecurity efforts in Nigeria.

This new office aims to enhance collaboration with the EFCC in combating cybercrimes, as announced by U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills Jr. during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.