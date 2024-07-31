The Ogun State Government is set to launch its Electric Bike Initiative on Wednesday, featuring three battery swap stations in Abeokuta.

This project is part of the state’s efforts to provide eco-friendly alternatives to traditional vehicles.

According to a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Ogun State Government, the three stations, located at MKO Abiola Stadium, Pansheke Skating Ground, and Oke Sokori, were chosen for their reliable connection to uninterrupted power supply via the Independent Power Plant (IPP), marking the pilot phase of the programme.

“The Ogun State Government is set to launch its Electric Bike Initiative today as part of the energy transition efforts under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration. This initiative marks the pilot phase of the programme, with three battery swap stations established in Abeokuta at MKO Abiola Stadium, Pansheke Skating Ground, and Oke Sokori. These locations were selected due to their reliable connection to an uninterrupted power supply via the Independent Power Plant (IPP),” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that each station has the capacity to charge 24 batteries simultaneously, totaling 72 batteries across all three stations. The Electric Bike Initiative represents the second phase of the administration’s e-mobility programme, following the introduction of CNG-powered buses in Ogun State last year.

What you should know

On October 30, 2023, the Ogun State Government introduced 17 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered mass transit buses aimed at mitigating the impact of the fuel subsidy removal earlier in the year and reducing carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

The introduction of CNG mass transit buses in Ogun was a public-private partnership with Spiro. According to the Ogun State Government, these buses were to be deployed on campuses to assist students and assigned to transport civil servants.

Additionally, some buses were to operate along the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger axis and from Kuto to Wole Soyinka train station in Laderin. Other routes include the Onikolobo to Idi-Aba corridor and the Ita-Oshin-Adatan route.

The state government also disclosed plans to expand the fleet of CNG buses to provide mass transportation for residents in the Sango-Ota, Sagamu, and Ijebu-Ode areas, though there has yet to be a follow-up on this.

In November 2023, the Ogun State Government announced the establishment of a cutting-edge CNG refilling station in the Obada Oko area to facilitate efficient refueling of the CNG buses.

Additionally, the state revealed plans to commence the construction of bus stations within the Mowe, Ibafo, Arepo, and Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to support the CNG Mass Transit scheme.