The African Private Capital Association (AVCA) and the Private Equity and Venture Capital Association of Nigeria (PEVCA) have announced a strategic merger to bolster Nigeria’s private capital ecosystem and unlock new investment opportunities across the region.

The merger combines AVCA’s two-decade track record in industry advocacy, market research, and investor engagement with PEVCA’s extensive local networks and expertise.

Together, the organisations seek to promote private sector growth, enhance Nigeria’s venture capital (VC) landscape, and channel domestic capital into critical sectors such as technology, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Venture capital in Nigeria

The announcement coincides with the release of its Nigeria Factsheet, which highlights the country’s leadership in West Africa’s private capital market, accounting for 66% of deal volume and 52% of deal value between 2020 and 2024.

Nigeria’s dominant role in Africa’s venture capital scene is emphasized, with the country representing 19% of the continent’s VC deals and home to five unicorns.

Against this backdrop, the merger is expected to foster deeper collaboration between local and international investors to drive innovation and long-term growth.

According to the organisations, the merger will provide more tailored support for fund managers, strengthen engagement with policymakers and institutional investors, and facilitate greater cooperation between domestic and foreign capital providers.

They added that Nigeria’s growing pension assets, now surpassing N18 trillion ($20 billion), signal vast untapped opportunities for private capital mobilisation.

AVCA’s leadership

As part of the new structure, Anna Evi-Parker will retain her role as Executive Secretary of PEVCA while also serving as Regional Head of West Africa within AVCA’s senior leadership team.

Commenting on the development, Paul Botha, Chair of the AVCA Board and Partner at Metier, said:

“This strategic merger signifies an important leap forward as we combine AVCA’s established industry position with PEVCA’s invaluable local insights to promote the interests of private capital stakeholders in Nigeria and beyond.

“We look forward to working with the PEVCA leadership to support Nigeria’s growth as a leading investment destination on the continent.”

Managing Partner at Uhuru Investment Partners, Dr. Yemi Osindero, also expressed optimism about the opportunities presented by the strategic partnership, adding that he was delighted to witness the pivotal moment for Nigeria’s private capital ecosystem.

“This merger allows us to build on the unique strengths of AVCA and PEVCA to deliver better value for investors, fund managers, and the wider industry,” he said.

CEO of AVCA, Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, also commented on the merger, saying :

“Nigeria plays a central role in Africa’s investment story, and this merger allows us to work more systematically with local actors to deepen engagement and deliver targeted support.

“By combining AVCA’s insights, research, and convening power with PEVCA’s on-the-ground presence and network, we are better positioned to catalyse private capital that meets the region’s needs—from infrastructure to industrial development and innovation.”

What you should know

AVCA is a community of capital allocators, investors, fund managers, advisors, entrepreneurs, and professional services committed to the shared vision of a prosperous Africa that is sustainable, inclusive, and innovative.

PEVCA is the industry and advocacy body promoting private equity and venture capital in Nigeria.

The merger of the two organizations is seen as a decisive move toward aligning local expertise with continental ambitions to drive sustainable, long-term economic growth across Africa.