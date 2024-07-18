Pixelverse is another crypto gaming project hosted on Telegram and belongs to the same play-to-earn category of crypto projects like Tapswap, Hamster Kombat, Notcoin, and Blum.

Tap-to-earn games like Hamster Kombat, Tapswap, and Notcoin have swept the Nigerian crypto community off its feet largely engaging a large majority of the community with the promise of earning life-changing sums of money by just tapping on their phones.

In the past, we have discussed, Notcoin, Hamster Kombat, and Tapswap.

Today we are going to look at another new kid on the block which is gaining prominence in the Nigerian space and onboarding new users with each passing day.

What is Pixelverse

Pixelverse is an emerging tap-to-earn sensation in Telegram-based gaming, following the excitement of previous web3 games like Hamster Kombat Tapswap and Notcoin.

In Pixelverse, you embark on quests and combat missions in a cyberpunk city called Xenon, aiming to collect artifacts, build and enhance bots, and secure them as NFTs. The game offers a unique mix of exploration, strategy, and the potential for real-world rewards through its native token $PIXFI.

The team behind Pixelverse is quite ambitious and is planning on launching their token on Telegram’s Open Network (TON) just like Tapswap.

The Pixelverse project is a promising one having raised $5.5 million in funding from notable entities like Delphi Ventures and former Nexon CEO Joonmo (James) Kwon.

The crypto project is enjoying growing adoption amongst the Nigerian crypto community.

How does Pixelverse Work?

Pixel verse is a cyberpunk gaming ecosystem built on the Telegram social media app. The project combines highly engaging gameplay with Blockchain technology to create a unique experience.

Pixelverse players can earn $PIXFI tokens by participating in quests and battles, forming the basics of its play-to-earn model.

Daily activities and challenges provide additional points and bonuses, enhancing player engagement.

Bots and artifacts in the game are represented as NFTs, allowing players to trade and sell them on the marketplace, ensuring true ownership of in-game assets.

What is Pixeltap?

Pixeltap is the first and the main Telegram clicker game within the Pixelverse ecosystem. Pixeltap mirrors the popularity of Tapswap and Hamster Kombat to offer players the opportunity to earn $Pixfi tokens by tapping, inviting friends, and participating in PVP battles.

Pixeltap improves on the existing Tap to Earn games by offering a more challenging PVP combat feature which elevates the mining process beyond just tapping repeatedly on your screen.

How to Play Pixelverse game

Pixelverse game can be played following these steps to engross yourself in the blockchain-amplified world of gaming. Here are 7 key steps to playing the game according to Kucoin’s blog post.

Step 1: Create an Account on Pixelverse

Start by visiting the Pixelverse website and creating an account. Ensure you have a compatible wallet like MetaMask to link for transactions and rewards.

For users playing the Pixelverse mini-game on Telegram, ensure you have a Telegram account set up to access the Pixelverse bot and connect to a TON wallet.

Step 2: Access the Game Dashboard

The game dashboard is your central hub where you can manage your profile, and bots, and participate in various in-game activities. Customize your avatar, set your gamer pseudonym, and write your bio to connect with the community.

Step 3: Engage in Quests and Battles

This is how you earn tokens in the Pixelverse Ecosystem. There are two types of battles in the game.

PvE Battles: Engage in player versus environment battles to earn items and experience. These battles help you progress through the game, sharpening your skills and strategies.

PvP Arena Battles: Participate in player versus player (PvP) battles where you can earn tokens by defeating opponents. These high-stakes battles require precision and strategic planning.

Step 4: Craft and Upgrade Bots

Collect resources needed to craft and upgrade your bots and use the resources to build and enhance bots. Bots can be turned into NFTs, providing unique abilities and aesthetics. These can be traded on the marketplace for rewards.

Step 5: Participate in Community Events

Join community-driven events and collaborative projects to earn additional rewards. This helps in building connections within the Pixelverse community and enhances your gaming experience.

Step 6: Earn and Utilize $PIXFI Tokens

$Pixfi tokens are the native tokens of the Pixelverse ecosystem and they serve a variety of purposes within the ecosystem.

In-Game Currency: $PIXFI tokens are used for all transactions within the game, including crafting, battling, and trading NFTs.

Staking and Governance: Participate in staking to earn rewards and take part in governance decisions within the Pixelverse ecosystem.

Step 7: Invite Friends

Invite friends to join Pixelverse using your unique referral link from the dashboard. Earn tokens based on their activities and enjoy additional rewards as top affiliates.

What to Know

Pixelverse employs the latest blockchain technology to enhance and ensure transparent gameplay, offering true ownership of digital assets. To earn real-world rewards players are expected to participate in both PvE and PvP battles.

The Pixelverse team claims that more than 50 million players joined the Pixelverse ecosystem in June making it one of the biggest tap-to-earn games in the industry.