Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has vowed to arrest the perpetrators behind the recent kidnapping of three Lebanese nationals, including Muhammed Fouani, the Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Limited.

The Governor emphasized that his administration would not tolerate individuals with malicious intentions in the state.

He reassured Lagos residents, particularly business owners and religious tourists, that stringent security measures are being implemented to ensure their safety.

These assurances were contained in an official statement by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor, on the Lagos State Government’s website on Wednesday.

“Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday vowed to arrest perpetrators behind the recent kidnapping of the three Lebanese nationals, including the Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Limited, Muhammed Fouani, saying his government would not condone people of evil intentions in the State.

“He assured Lagos residents, particularly business owners and religious tourists, of adequate security in the state, saying his administration is committed to making the State peaceful, attractive and homely,” the statement read in part.

Furthermore, Governor Sanwo-Olu clarified that the kidnapping of three Lebanese nationals occurred on the waterway en route to Ikorodu, not around Five Cowry in Falomo as reported in the media.

He assured the public that authorities are actively pursuing the kidnappers and taking decisive actions to apprehend them.

The Governor emphasized that security forces are thoroughly combing all necessary areas to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that on Friday evening, three Lebanese nationals, including the Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Limited —a leading distributor of electronics such as LG, Hisense, and Huawei in Nigeria—were abducted in Lagos State, with the kidnappers reportedly demanding $1.5 million in ransom for their release.

Initial reports indicated that the victims were travelling by boat on the state’s inland waterways from Apapa to Victoria Island when they were ambushed by armed men near Falomo Bridge and subsequently kidnapped. However, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu later clarified that the abduction actually occurred on the waterway en route to Ikorodu.

Four days after their kidnapping , the three Lebanese nationals, comprising the Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Limited and two of his brothers, along with the boat driver and assistant, were rescued in a joint operation by the Marine Police and the Nigerian Navy in the Orugbo Iddo area on Monday evening.

The Fouani brothers were reunited with their family members on Tuesday, as confirmed by Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command. However, no arrests have been made, and it remains unclear whether the ransom demanded was paid.