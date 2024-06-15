The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a comprehensive verification exercise targeting privately owned aircraft operating within the country.

This initiative, detailed in a statement signed by NCS management and published on the Service’s official website, aims to identify private aircraft that have been improperly imported without the necessary documentation.

The NCS’s goal with this exercise is to ensure strict adherence to importation protocols and optimize revenue collection.

By identifying and addressing undocumented aircraft, the NCS seeks to enhance regulatory compliance within the aviation sector.

The statement emphasizes that this verification exercise is crucial for maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s airspace. It aims to streamline the importation process, thereby boosting operational efficiency.

The NCS management underscores the importance of this initiative in ensuring that all privately owned aircraft comply with national regulations, safeguarding the aviation industry’s standards and the country’s economic interests.

Additionally, the statement disclosed that the verification exercise for privately owned aircraft in Nigeria is slated to occur from Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, July 19, 2024.

The exercise will be held at the Tariff and Trade Department Room, situated within the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters at No. 4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

The verification process will be conducted daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Offering more insight into the verification exercise for private jets in Nigeria, the statement instructed all participants to bring the following documents;

Aircraft Certificate of Registration

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s Flight Operation Compliance Certificate

NCAA’s Maintenance Compliance Certificate

NCAA’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flights

Temporary Import Permit (if applicable)

