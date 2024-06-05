The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the successful completion of the rehabilitation and re-stringing of four vandalized towers along the Jos–Gombe 330 Kilovolt (kV) transmission line.

Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, stated in a Tuesday press release in Abuja that these towers were crucial for supplying bulk power to substations in the North-East.

Mbah added that the re-stringing of the conductors was finished on Monday, with contractors successfully reconnecting the jumper on tower 282, rendering it prepared for transmitting bulk electricity.

”Recall that when the vandalised towers were discovered on April 22, TCN promptly mobilised contractors and its supervising engineers to the site of the incident to immediately commence repairs.

”Initially, TCN had promised to complete the repairs and restore supply by May 27, however, the collapse of the fourth tower during the re-stringing process delayed the completion.

”The four towers have since been completed, and the line is now ready for bulk power transmission,” she said.

Mbah said that TCN appreciates the patience and support of the governors and people in the North Eastern part of the nation during the period of the tower reconstruction.

Backstory

Earlier in April, the TCN had reported that four of its towers on the Jos–Gombe 330kV transmission line were vandalized.

According to Mbah, the transmission line initially tripped and despite attempts by the company’s operators to restore it, it happened once more.

Mbah explained that this led to the deployment of TCN operators who were sent out to trace and rectify the fault along the line.

She added that while tracing the fault, TCN’s engineering crew discovered that towers 288, 289, 290, and 291 were vandalised and some parts carted away.

The company noted that the destruction of critical infrastructure like this is highly regretted and called on relevant authorities at all levels of government to ensure the protection of power infrastructure.

It also stated that arrangements are underway to mobilise contractors to the site to re-erect the destroyed towers.

What you should know

Many states in Nigeria continue to suffer from vandalism of electricity infrastructures, often leading to power outages that can last for weeks or even months.

For instance, TCN reported incidents of vandalism of its towers five times in February.

It noted that the destruction of its facilities counts as sabotage and urged security operatives and host communities to work towards bringing the culprits to book.

Meanwhile, following the report, Mbah noted that efforts by TCN are currently mobilising for repair works on the affected facility.