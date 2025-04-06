The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two brothers, John Abugu, 43, and Kenneth Abugu, 31, for attempting to traffic five kilograms of cocaine through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The arrest was made on Thursday, April 3, by the agency’s Special Operation Unit following the proactive processing of credible intelligence.

According to a statement released on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy for the NDLEA, the suspects were intercepted while trying to board a flight to India.

The cocaine, he revealed, was cleverly concealed within the walls of their suitcases.

“Though the suspects claimed they were travelling to India for medical treatment, NDLEA operatives conducted a thorough search of their luggage, which led to the discovery of whitish powdery substances,” Babafemi stated. “Upon testing, the substances were confirmed to be cocaine.”

In a related development on the same day, NDLEA operatives attached to the MMIA Strategic Command also apprehended a 20-year-old Ghanaian-British national, Parker Osei. He was caught with 36 parcels of “Loud,” a potent strain of cannabis weighing approximately 19.4 kilograms. The drug was neatly packed inside a giant traveling bag.

What to know

Osei, who identified himself as a Computer Science student at East London University in the United Kingdom, was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers at the E-arrival hall of the Lagos airport. He had arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

In his statement, the young suspect claimed he resides with his parents in the UK. He admitted to traveling from London to Bangkok about a week prior, where he received the drug consignment meant for delivery in Nigeria.

The NDLEA said the arrests underscore its unwavering commitment to curbing drug trafficking and dismantling international drug networks operating through Nigerian airports. These operations form part of the agency’s ongoing effort to maintain tight security and surveillance around Nigeria’s major entry and exit points.

Babafemi praised the diligence and vigilance of the agency’s operatives and reiterated that traffickers, regardless of their background or disguise, will continue to face the full weight of the law.

The NDLEA’s latest success adds to its growing list of high-profile arrests and seizures at MMIA, a notorious hotspot for illicit drug trafficking due to its international reach. The agency urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, as community support remains vital in the fight against drug-related crimes.