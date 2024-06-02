The Lagos State Government has announced that the 25% fare discount on its regulated public transport buses, ferries, and train services will end on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) made the announcement via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

As a result, starting Monday, June 3, 2024, Lagosians will no longer benefit from the 25% fare rebate introduced on February 23, 2024, and will be required to pay the full fare once again.

Between August 2023 and February 2024, the Lagos State Government, at various times, implemented transport subsidies on all state-regulated transport services, offering discounts of 25% and 50%. These measures aimed to alleviate the financial burden on Lagos residents caused by the removal of fuel subsidies and ongoing economic challenges.

“The 25% fare rebate on regulated public transport buses, ferries, and train services ends on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024.

“From Monday, 3rd June 2024, transport fare on all regulated transport services in the state will return to its original fare on all regulated transport services in the state will return to its original fare of 100%,” the statement read in part.

As the discount period draws to a close, Lagos residents are urged to plan accordingly for the upcoming changes in public transport fares.

What you should know

In response to the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration in May 2023, which resulted in a nationwide increase in transport fares, the Lagos State Government announced a 50% discount on all state-run public transport services on July 31, 2023.

Additionally, a 25% discount on fares was mandated for commercial yellow buses on all routes.

This initiative, implemented on August 2, 2023, was intended to ease the pain of Lagosians following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

However, after three months, the government announced that the 50% discount would be discontinued on November 6, 2023, reverting to the original fare rates.

The suspension of the 50% discount was due to a 50% increase in the price of diesel, from N867 in August to N1,300 in November 2023, as revealed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Following the end of the 50% discount, Lagosians urged the state government to reinstate it, arguing that the impact of the subsidy removal on transport fares was still significant.

In response to these pleas, the state government, through LAMATA, announced a 25% fare discount on regulated public transport services, starting November 7, 2023.

Months later, in January 2024, LAMATA announced that the 25% discount on transport fares across Lagos State would cease on January 28, 2024.

However, on January 22, 2024, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reintroduced the 25% discount on all state-managed transportation services to ease the financial burden on Lagos residents amidst ongoing economic challenges.