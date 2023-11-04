The Lagos State Government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced the stoppage of the 50% transport fare discount on all Lagos State Public Transport System which was implemented in response to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on August 2, 2023.

This disclosure is contained in a public notice issued by LAMATA on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and can be seen on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

LAMATA in its notice announced that the temporary 50% fare reduction will end this Sunday, November 6, with transportation fares reverting to their pre-August 2 rates on Monday, November 6.

The agency also advised Lagosians to take note of the change and to make the necessary preparations for the resumption of regular transport fare rates that were in place before the adjustment made in August.

What LAMATA is saying

The statement from LAMATA reads,

“The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday, a statement by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has said.

“The 50% fare rebate was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on August 2, 2023.

“The public is hereby informed that from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.”

What you should know

Recall that on July 31, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the reduction of transport fares of state-owned buses by 50% as well as commercial yellow buses by 25% on all routes as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the bus fare reduction was supposed to take effect from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The governor also announced the expansion of the Fleet of Staff Buses for the Workers in the Lagos State Public Service to cushion the effect of the Subsidy removal, adding that the buses are ready and will be deployed through the office of the Head of Service of the state.