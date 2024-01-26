The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), has announced the cessation of the 25% discount on transport fares across the entire Lagos State Public Transport System, starting from Sunday, January 28, 2024.

LAMATA issued a public notice on Friday, January 26, 2024, revealing the discontinuation of the 25-transport fare discount, through its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The agency also advised Lagosians to take note of the change and to make the necessary preparations for the resumption of regular transport fare rates that were in place before the adjustment made in December.

What LAMATA is Saying

The statement from LAMATA reads,

“The 25% rebate on regulated public transport buses, ferry and train ends on Sunday, 28 th January 2024.

“From Monday, 29 th January 2024, transport fare on regulated services return to 100%.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on the 31 st of July 2023 announced a 50% rebate as a palliative measure against the effect of fuel subsidy removal and had ran for six months.”

What you should know

Recall that on July 31, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the reduction of transport fares of state-owned buses by 50% as well as commercial yellow buses by 25% on all routes as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the bus fare reduction was supposed to take effect from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The governor also announced the expansion of the Fleet of Staff Buses for the Workers in the Lagos State Public Service to cushion the effect of the Subsidy removal, adding that the buses are ready and will be deployed through the office of the Head of Service of the state.