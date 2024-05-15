The Corporate Affairs Commission says it is exploring ways to make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to achieve registration of companies within minutes in line with global best practices.

The ReGeneral gistrar-and CEO of the Commission, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with the Executive Vice Chairman EVC/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, in Abuja. To achieve this target, Magaji said the CAC will be relying on the AI and the high-powered computing (HPC) products of NASENI.

According to a statement from the commission, the Registrar-General noted that the operational capacity of the CAC registration portal has been speedily increasing since his assumption of office in October 2023, highlighting the need for it to explore more technology-driven solutions from the right partners to support and sustain the system.

“Hussaini Magaji therefore said that the Commission’s desire to explore artificial intelligence to register companies within minutes in line with global best practices is only achievable through partnerships. “He believes that NASENI, as a developer of a series of technology solutions, including solar, has a role to play in the quest to take CAC to the next level,” the statement read in part.

NASENI’s response

Responding, the NASENI EVC said the agency is working on an energy solution that would cover its entire building and extend to the CAC. Khalil Sulaiman lamented that some private technology companies often exploit government agencies through the sale of double solutions or unwanted products.

He revealed that NASENI technology service will soon be in place to offer alternative solutions at a reasonable cost and to also stand the test of time.

“In his comments, Bashir Aliyu, S.A. ICT to the NASENI boss, revealed that the agency was working in collaboration with NITDA, the National Centre for AI Robotics, and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Data Economy to replicate the technology used in countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, amongst others, to improve their AI capacity,” the statement read.

More Insights

Last week, NASENI unveiled its locally produced laptop, Android smartphone, lithium battery, and 300watts LED solar street lamp.

Speaking during the unveiling of the products, Halilu said the agency has adopted a fast-track approach and is fully interested in Technology Transfer and Commercialization of its research and development (R&D) products, noting that all these efforts are aimed at creating jobs, wealth, and reducing import bills for the nation.

According to Halilu, the agency has embarked on its 3Cs principles of Creation, Collaboration, and Commercialization with both public and private sector strategic partners to ensure that it does not only embark on research but take the products to end users.