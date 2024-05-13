The Enugu State Government has ordered 50 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses to enhance public transportation, coinciding with the initiation of new mega bus terminals across the state.

The Enugu State Commissioner of Transportation, Obi Ozo, disclosed this during an interview on Afia TV, where he provided an update on the state government’s latest efforts to improve transportation infrastructure.

Ozo further explained that these buses, crucial to the state’s mass transit strategy, are scheduled to arrive in Enugu within the next three to four months, aiming to improve public transit in the area.

“The administration has actually ordered 50 BRT buses and in the next three to four months, they would be here,” he said.

The Commissioner revealed that the BRT buses would be part of the first phase of the Enugu State Smart Transport Programme.

He explained that commuters would use an EJ card, similar to the Cowry card used in Lagos State-run public transportation, to digitally pay for their rides on these buses.

He also added that once the bus terminals are completed, other buses operating there will also use the EJ cards, as all payment systems in these new terminals are designed to be digital.

Ozo further detailed that commuters could top up the EJ cards via bank transfers, agents located near the terminals, or direct debit from their salary accounts.

He emphasized that the EJ cards, unique to each commuter, would enable the smart transportation system to offer discounts to the elderly, students, and disabled individuals.

Additionally, he mentioned that regular users who consistently top up and repay might receive credit extensions on their cards from the managing financial institution.

More insights

Discussing the new bus terminal projects, Ozo said that they are planned for Holy Ghost (Enugu Central area), Gariki, Abakpa, and Nsukka, and will cater to both interstate and intra-city transportation needs. He noted that they are part of the state government’s first phase of the Transport Infrastructure Project.

Ozo explained that for the bus terminals, the state has completed project scoping, vetted the contractor, and, since October issued eviction notices, engaged with stakeholders, compensated affected businesses and individuals, and started demolitions to prepare for construction.

Additionally, the Commissioner revealed plans to construct a logistics hub capable of accommodating 6,000 trucks daily at 9th Mile, Emene, and another location.

This hub aims to significantly reduce congestion and improve efficiency, building on the current daily truck traffic of 3,000. The state has already attracted investors for this project, which will allow trucks to park and be summoned when needed, he said.