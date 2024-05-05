Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has disclosed that the number of dependents accompanying students from Nigeria studying in the United Kingdom (UK) surged from approximately 1,500 to 52,000 between 2019 and 2022.

Montgomery made this disclosure in a statement on Sunday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, there were only about 1,500 dependents from Nigeria in the UK.

He noted that by 2022, this number had increased thirtyfold.

“In the case of Nigeria, in 2019, before the Coronavirus pandemic, there were only one and a half thousand dependents being brought in from Nigeria, with those on study visas.

“In 2022, that figure had increased to fifty two thousand dependents so that’s a thirty fold increase in dependence. And it’s not just about Nigeria by the way.

“It is also about all foreign students, we saw similar rises, for example amongst Indian students coming to study in the UK,” he added

Only PhD students now eligible to bring dependents to UK

Furthermore, Montgomery stated that only international students enrolling in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs will now be permitted to bring dependents into the country.

He mentioned that the policy change, which was implemented earlier this year, prohibits international students in higher education from bringing dependents to the UK.

According to him, this decision was made to address the growing issue of many foreign students bringing dependents.

He noted that the universities Chancellors had complained of the huge student populations’ highlighting that accommodation was a huge challenge, access to medical services under the National Health Service and access to school if they brought in dependents.

According to him, the restrictions do not apply to all categories, adding that those doing a long term research degree, like a PhD, or doctorate were not affected.

“Those coming to the UK for doctorate can still bring their dependency but if you are coming to the UK with a study visa for an undergraduate degree, or short term master’s degree am afraid the rules have been changed.

“People need to understand why this change was brought in, and it is a sensible change because we have a large higher education sector and most of these universities are in towns across the country.

“There has been a surge recently, in demand for British education and I can give you the macro figures and there has also been a huge increase in foreign,” Montgomery said.