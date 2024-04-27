Resident doctors at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) have initiated a one-week warning strike in a bid to draw attention to what they’ve described as governmental insensitivity towards critical issues affecting patient care and resident doctor training.

Dr. Harrison Udjah, President of the Association of Resident Doctors, DELSUTH, addressed the press in Asaba, emphasizing the dire consequences of the current situation on mortality rates and the urgent need for intervention.

Chief among their grievances is the inadequate subvention allocated to the hospital by the state government.

The warning strike

Dr. Udjah highlighted the state of infrastructure at the hospital, despite recent renovations. He pointed out persistent issues such as non-functional elevators, problematic plumbing, deteriorating fixtures, and malfunctioning air conditioning units and fans, all of which significantly hamper the delivery of healthcare services within the facility.

He said,

“Despite recent renovations, the ongoing decay of the hospital is glaringly evident. The elevator has never functioned, plumbing remains as problematic as it was before the refurbishment, fixtures are falling apart, and the air conditioning units and fans have all malfunctioned. working within the hospital has become an extremely distressing experience due to these issues.”

Moreover, the doctors expressed concerns regarding outdated equipment, including CT scans, MRIs, mammography, endoscopy, orthopedic, anaesthetic, and electroencephalography machines, as well as ventilators and multiparameter monitors.

The doctors also lamented the adverse effects of a purported “poor salary structure,” which they argue has driven many physicians to seek opportunities abroad.

Dr. Udjah urged all stakeholders to impress upon the state government the critical importance of adequately funding DELSUTH, the highest referral center in Delta State.

“We urge all concerned parties to impress upon the state government the importance of adequately funding the highest referral center in Delta State.