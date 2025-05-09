The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has raised concerns over the recent decision by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to upgrade degree titles in Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and Optometry from bachelor’s degrees to “Doctor” status across Nigerian universities.

In a communiqué published on its official X handle on Thursday, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), through a statement signed by its executive council, addressed the recent decision by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to upgrade certain degree titles in the health sector.

While NARD acknowledged the aspirations of other healthcare professionals for improved recognition and welfare, it cautioned that the policy shift could trigger confusion among patients and escalate professional rivalry within the health sector.

The association noted that over the past two decades, several health worker groups have focused more on seeking parity with medical doctors than on driving broader systemic reforms.

According to NARD, between 2005 and 2025, most strikes by these groups have centered on demands to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to align with the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

Global precedents and structural warnings

NARD emphasized that globally, there is no precedent where pharmacists, physiotherapists, or optometrists in public institutions earn more than medical doctors.

It argued that patients typically seek doctors for diagnosis and treatment decisions, a fact reflected in salary structures and clinical governance worldwide.

“Conferring the title ‘Doctor’ on multiple professional groups without public education or structural clarity may confuse patients, worsen interprofessional tensions, and enable quackery in an already fragile health system.

“Teamwork in care delivery depends on clear roles and trust,” the statement read.

Calls for caution and collaboration

The association also questioned the NUC’s reference to “global best practices,” noting that countries such as the UK and Germany do not confer the title of “Doctor” on pharmacists or physiotherapists after undergraduate training, unless through a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) programme. These systems emphasize clear clinical boundaries and robust governance.

“We believe all healthcare professionals should take pride in their unique roles. If one wishes to become a medical doctor, there is a rigorous, defined pathway for that,” the statement added.

The association has urged the NUC to reconsider this change and instead pursue policies that strengthen collaboration, clarity, and excellence in healthcare.

What you should know

In January, the National Universities Commission (NUC) introduced major reforms to Nigeria’s university system by upgrading certain medical-related programmes from a Bachelor’s Degree to Doctor Status — specifically, Bachelor’s Degrees with clinical sessions.

According to the NUC, the move was driven by the need to incorporate more clinical and practical sessions into the curriculum, ensure adequate coverage of foundational courses, improve clinical skills, and comprehensively address all specialty areas within these programmes.

The reforms aim to strengthen the clinical and practical components of medical training, ensuring that graduates are better prepared for the demands of their professions and aligned with global standards.