The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced that the installation of electronic gates (e-Gates) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja is about 90% completed.

Tunji-Ojo made this known on Friday via a post on his official X account, where he stated that he performed an inspection of the installation of the e-Gates at the international airport in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Today, I inspected the ongoing installation of electronic gates (e-Gates) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which is about 90% to completion,” the Minister’s post read in part.

Furthermore, Tunji-Ojo’s post stated that the installation of e-Gates would extend to other international airports, such as those in Lagos, Kano, Enugu, and Port Harcourt to ensure a seamless travel experience for Nigerians, in line with global best practices.

What you should know

In December 2023, the Federal Government revealed its plan to deploy electronic gates (e-Gates) at selected airports across the country.

The Federal Government described the e-Gates technology as an advanced border management system aimed at improving border security and easing the movement of passengers coming into and going out of the country.

Two months after the announcement of the plans to deploy e-Gates in select airports, the Federal Government, in February 2024, began the installation of the electronic gates facility at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport located in the FCT, Abuja, making it the first airport where the installation of the advanced border management facility started in Nigeria.

The government also disclosed that the e-Gates facility will be implemented at all five international airports within the nation, which will, upon its completion, minimize human interaction at these airports.