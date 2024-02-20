The Federal Government has begun setting up the E-Gates facility at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, announced the start of the project through his official X account following his inspection tour of the installation work currently underway at the international airport in Abuja on Monday.

“Today, I took a tour of ongoing projects, first the E-Gates facility currently being installed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” the minister’s post on X read in part.

The minister also mentioned that the E-gates facility will be implemented at all five international airports within the nation, which will, upon its completion, minimize human interaction at these airports.

Moreover, alongside his visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to oversee the E-gates project, Tunji-Ojo indicated that he evaluated the implementation of the E-border data and control center at the Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters, targeting an enhancement of national security.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that in a November 2023 interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Tunji-Ojo stated that e-gates would be implemented across all international airports in Nigeria by February 2024.

“Once you’re Nigerian and you’re coming to Nigeria, you will have no business seeing an immigration officer, except if you’re a person of interest,” Tunji-Ojo he had stated.

Furthermore, Nairametrics disclosed in December 2023 that Caroline Adepoju, the acting Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), announced plans for the Service to enhance border security and manage migration more effectively nationwide by introducing electronic gates (e-gates) and additional logistics at airports and various entry points.

Adepoju stated that these electronic gates (E-gates) are set to be installed at certain airports to facilitate the entry and exit of passengers traveling to and from the country.