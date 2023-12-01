The substantive Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju, has indicated that the Service plans to deploy e-gates and more logistics to airports and other entry points to improve border security and migration management across the country.

The Comptroller General made this announcement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Adepoju disclosed that the electronic gates (estates) would be deployed to some selected airports to ease the movement of passengers coming into and going out of the country.

“On the other hand, in migration management, NIS is deploying an e-gate to our airports as a pilot scheme because, as time goes on, electronic gates will be deployed in our various points of entry.

“The purpose of this is to ease movement for our travelers and passengers,” she added.

The recently appointed NIS CG whose appointment was confirmed by President Tinubu on Wednesday, assured that under her stewardship, the country will experience improved border security and migration management.

Furthermore, Adepoju revealed that appropriate facilities would be deployed across the country’s land, air, and sea borders to ensure proper monitoring and documentation of the movement of persons into and out of the country.

The Comptroller General stated that the NIS would continue to train its personnel and equip them with the necessary logistics to carry out their responsibilities effectively and efficiently.

“Very soon, in company with the ACG in charge of Border Management, I’ll be going on an on-the-spot assessment of the environment under which my personnel on the fieldwork.

“I want to go and reassess the environment to see how we can improve the condition of their service, look into their needs and meet with them,” she said.